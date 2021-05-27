A field of seven candidates for Fall River Electric’s board of directors will fill the ballot that will be mailed to all owner-members in late May. This field of candidates includes three current board members seeking re-election and four new members seeking election.
Members will vote from a selection of at least two candidates in each of the three districts up for election. The top vote-getter in each district will win election to the board.
The three districts include:
District 1 – Rexburg/Rigby, where incumbent Brent “Husk” Crowther will seek a second term. He will be joined on the ballot by fellow Hibbard resident Rick Clements.
District 5 – West Driggs/Tetonia, where current board member Brent Robson will seek his fourth term and will face newcomer Emily Nichols.
District 6 – Ashton area, where incumbent Dede Draper is also seeking a fourth term. She will be joined on the ballot by Britney Stegelmeier of the Greentimber area east of Ashton and Greg Bitter of Twin Groves located northeast of St. Anthony.
Board members are elected for a three-year term, which will begin in June after the election results are announced at Fall River Electric’s annual business meeting. The meeting will be held on Saturday, June 19 at North Fremont High School in Ashton.
Although these candidates come from specific districts, ALL members of the Co-op are permitted to vote for their candidate of choice in each district.
Biographies of each board candidate will be included in the annual report, along with a ballot, to be mailed in late May to every owner-member of the Cooperative. Members may vote online beginning May 28, by mail with ballots due by June 16, or in-person at the June 19 meeting. All the candidates will be featured on Fall River’s website and social media Facebook page (www.facebook.com/FallRiverREC/).