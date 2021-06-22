Fall River Electric’s 83rd annual energy expo and business meeting for members was conducted at North Fremont High School in Ashton on Saturday, June 19, 2021. To meet the safety needs of the Cooperative’s members, the event was held live but also streamed on the Co-op’s website for members at home to view. Owner-members cast their votes for seven candidates seeking three seats on the Cooperative’s board of directors. Voting was conducted online and also by mail-in balloting as well as in-person at the event. Despite not holding their traditional in-person event last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, a near record setting number of ballots were cast this year.
Tetonia area resident and District 5 incumbent Brent Robson won the board seat over challenger Emily Nichols earning 1,406 votes to Nichols 862.
In the other two contested races for new three-year terms, Brent “Husk” Crowther in District 1, Rexburg/Rigby area and Dede Draper of District 6 in the Ashton area were both re-elected. Here are the vote totals for each candidate:
Board of Director – District 1 Rexburg/Rigby
Brent Crowther 1,550
Rick Clements 641
Board of Director – District 6 Ashton area
Dede Draper 1,401
Britney Stegelmeier 463
Greg Bitter 343
The traditional business meeting, including the announcement of over 30 scholarship awards, a report on the Co-op’s financial audit as well as a management report from CEO/General Manager Bryan Case, was conducted in the auditorium of North Fremont High School and was live streamed on the Cooperative’s website.
Dozens of free prizes were given away including the Grand Prize of a $1,000 energy credit won by Gerald Egbert of Marysville, located east of Ashton.