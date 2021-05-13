Northwest Public Power Association and its Engineering & Operations Conference Planning Committee have selected one team and two individuals for the association’s 2021 Safety Heroism Award.
Fall River Electric Cooperative’s Dave Peterson Presented with Individual Award
According to NWPPA, “Engineering Manager Dave Peterson was snowmobiling with friends in a remote area in Idaho when another snowmobiler began experiencing a heart attack. A call was made to 911, who dispatched a helicopter for emergency evacuation. Once the helicopter arrived, Peterson led the nurses to the victim’s location. He then loaded the victim onto his snowmobile, took the person to the helicopter, and helped the crew get the victim loaded onto the helicopter. The snowmobiler survived following heart stint surgery. The first aid training Peterson had received over his 35-year cooperative career helped him know what to do to aid the victim while waiting for help to arrive.”
Fall River Electric CEO/General Manager Bryan Case said, “While Dave would say anyone would do what he did, he is the person who stepped up in this emergency. We are very proud of him and that of his selfless action.”
Peterson is the engineering manager for Fall River Electric and joined the Cooperative in 1985. A native of Whitehall, Montana, he and his wife Debra currently reside in Chester, Idaho.
The NWPPA team award was presented to Grant County PUD’s Wanapum Dam Emergency Response Team while Levi Dunlap of Energy Northwest was awarded the other individual safety award.
The Safety Heroism Award recognizes an NWPPA member utility employee or team that displayed an act of unselfish and voluntary assistance in a situation where life, significant injury, or significant property loss would have been incurred were it not for the efforts of the individual or team. The NWPPA E&O Safety Subcommittee selects the winner(s) of the annual Safety Heroism Award with concurrence from the NWPPA E&O Policy Committee.