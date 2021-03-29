There is still time for you to become a board candidate or to nominate someone from any of the three districts where positions are up for election to Fall River Electric’s board of directors. A nomination by petition is as easy as obtaining fifteen signatures of Cooperative members from within the district of which you are seeking to be a candidate. The three board seats up for election this year include District 1, Rexburg/Ririe, presently represented by Brent Crowther; District 5, West Driggs/Tetonia, where Brent Robson currently serves; and District 6, the Ashton area, currently represented by Dede Draper.
Names and signatures for the nomination by petition must arrive at the Ashton, Idaho, office of Fall River Electric by Monday, April 26, 2021, in order to be placed on the official election ballot.
Interested members should also include a quality photo and a statement as to why they should be elected to the board. Remember, to be a qualified candidate, you must live in the district of which you are seeking election.
Qualifications and expectations for board members can be found in our Bylaws that are located on our website, www.fallriverelectric.com. Click on “My Cooperative” and then the drop-down tab “Bylaws.”
For information about nomination by petition, please email bryan.case@fallriverelectric.com.