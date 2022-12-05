sugar_elk.jpg

ID F&G has partnerd with private landowners on the North side of Teton Canyon to keep this elk herd from gathering near highways and other transportation corridor.

 ID F&G

Individuals urged to recreate responsibly and avoid disturbance to wintering wildlife

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has initiated an emergency winter feeding operation for the Teton Canyon elk herd for winter 2022-2023. This elk herd has posed a public safety concern since winter 2018-2019 when they began showing up along Highway 20 and Highway 33 near Sugar City. In an attempt to prevent this herd from causing safety risks along the highways and to keep them from mingling with local cattle operations, Fish and Game will be feeding along Teton Canyon to hold the elk in a safe location throughout the winter.

