University of Idaho Extension in Teton County will host a public open house at our new location on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 3:30-6:30pm. The UI Extension and 4-H office is located at 445 North Main Street in Driggs, next door to the tennis courts. Light snacks and refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.
Come learn about Cooperative Extension and UI Extension programs focused on 4-H youth development, community food systems, horticulture/gardening, small farms, and community development. In addition to learning about adult outreach and education programs, the public can learn about the diverse 4-H clubs and camps available to youth ages 5 to 18. Over 25 4-H clubs are offered in Teton County. 4-H clubs include a wide-range of livestock clubs, S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, art, and math), Cloverbud, gardening and beekeeping, shooting sports and archery, crochet, quilting, photography, art, leathercraft, vet science, cooking, sewing, yoga, and more! Please register your child for 4-H now for the 2021-2022 4-H year. Annual dues begin at $25 per year for Cloverbud (ages 5-7) and $35-$40 per year for youth ages 8-18. Learn more about University of Idaho Extension and 4-H at: http://www.uidaho.edu/teton or contact University of Idaho Extension, Teton County at 208-254-2961 or teton@uidaho.edu.
The University of Idaho does not discriminate in education or employment on the basis of human differences, as required by state and federal laws. Anyone attending our program(s) that requires auxiliary aids or services should contact teton@uidaho.edu or 208-354-2961 at least two weeks prior to the event.