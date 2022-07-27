Not everyone is aware that there’s an above-ground pool in the Driggs City Park, but the nonprofit that operates the pool, Teton Valley Aquatics, says that each week more people, whether they’re seeking escape from the hot summer or looking for low-impact exercise opportunities, are discovering the pleasure of affordable swim activities.
“We keep seeing new swimmers showing up every day to try it out and many returners coming back each week in all the programs,” TVA executive director Stacy Stamm said. “Many participants are telling their friends and family and bringing more and more people with them each time.”
TVA purchased the portable pool in 2021 with a grant from the CHC Foundation and support from local contributors. After a successful first year of children’s swim lessons, this summer the schedule expanded to include adult programs like tethered swimming and water walking. Water aerobics has proven to be the most popular class, with nine or ten swimmers joining each day it’s offered.
Some, however, will argue that Intro to Synchronized Swimming is the most fun. Pool manager Sandy Lieffring says it’s the most she’s laughed in a long time.
“All the participants spend the entire session with giant smiles on their faces as well,” said Stamm, who has competed in synchronized swimming at a high level. “Many describe it like being a kid again and getting to just play in the pool.”
The children’s swim lesson program still dwarfs the adult classes. TVA has nearly 330 children ages 4 through 13 registered for the almost entirely full slate of classes, and only 67 are in the more experienced Level 3 class, meaning two-thirds of the kids are at a level in which they are not yet safe in water.
Stamm said that teaching swim lessons helps build a desire in the community for a year-round aquatics facility, which is the nonprofit’s main goal, but also shows that water safety is essential in Teton Valley.
“These lessons are integral to getting all those children to a level in which they are safe around water, especially in this valley with so many aquatic recreation opportunities,” she said. “And without a public pool in the valley or access to any local swim lessons, many parents say without us their children wouldn’t be learning to swim at all.”
Summer pool activities will continue Monday through Thursdays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 18. All activities are open to anyone ages 13 and up. Adult classes are $5 per person. Participants are encouraged to sign up in advance at tetonvalleyaquatics.com to reserve a spot, pay for registration, and sign a waiver. If space is available, walk ups will be allowed with a signed waiver.
Funding for children’s swim lessons and adult activities, operating costs, and labor come from registration fees as well as a $5,000 competitive grant from the Community Foundation of Teton Valley. Silver Star Communications awarded TVA a $1,000 grant to offer children’s scholarships, the senior class at Teton High gave a $500 Youth Philanthropy grant for equipment, the CHC Foundation helped with the purchase of fencing, ladders, and a lifeguard chair, and the Teton Springs Foundation gave a $4,000 grant for an enclosed trailer to store everything.
In other words, Stamm said, “It’s really been a community supported effort.”