Not everyone is aware that there’s an above-ground pool in the Driggs City Park, but the nonprofit that operates the pool, Teton Valley Aquatics, says that each week more people, whether they’re seeking escape from the hot summer or looking for low-impact exercise opportunities, are discovering the pleasure of affordable swim activities.

“We keep seeing new swimmers showing up every day to try it out and many returners coming back each week in all the programs,” TVA executive director Stacy Stamm said. “Many participants are telling their friends and family and bringing more and more people with them each time.”