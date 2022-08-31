DSC04599.JPG

Community Foundation executive director Tim Adams performs his favorite task: announcing how much the Tin Cup Challenge raised for local nonprofits. This year’s award ceremony on Aug. 24 marked his last with the organization.

 Julia Tellman

Tim Adams will depart CFTV this fall after most successful Tin Cup yet

Nonprofit staff, board members, donors, and volunteers celebrated another record-breaking Tin Cup Giving Challenge on Aug. 24, and marked the more bittersweet news of Community Foundation of Teton Valley executive director Tim Adams’s upcoming departure from the valley.