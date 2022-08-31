Tim Adams will depart CFTV this fall after most successful Tin Cup yet
Nonprofit staff, board members, donors, and volunteers celebrated another record-breaking Tin Cup Giving Challenge on Aug. 24, and marked the more bittersweet news of Community Foundation of Teton Valley executive director Tim Adams’s upcoming departure from the valley.
In 2022 the Tin Cup brought in $2.5 million, a 13% increase over last year. Participating nonprofits raised $1.5 million, and the Challenger Fund total was just shy of a million dollars, which enabled a 50% match to all nonprofits up to $25,000. Almost half of the participating nonprofits reached that cap this year.
With 1,308 individual donors in 2022, the Community Foundation was able to again claim its favorite statistic: one in every four households in the valley donated.
In the 15 years since its inception, the Tin Cup Challenge has raised just under $21 million to support the health, well-being, education, recreation, and culture of Teton Valley.
“It’s an incredibly powerful statement about who we are as a community, what we believe in, and what we value,” Adams said after announcing the totals at Wednesday’s award ceremony.
“I’m humbled that I got to be a part of this community and I got to be a part of all of you and what we do,” he continued. “Although I am leaving, this community will always be a huge part of my heart, and is something I will steadfastly share to anyone who will listen to me about what an incredible community this is and what incredible people are in this valley.”
Adams had announced earlier this month that he and his family would be moving out of the area in late fall. While he has only led the Community Foundation for four years, Adams has been a pillar of the nonprofit community for almost two decades; before joining CFTV in 2018, he was the executive director of Teton Valley Trails and Pathways for 11 years.
Adams started his nonprofit career when he was an undergrad and spent over 30 years with organizations like North Carolina Outward Bound School, Yosemite Institutes, and YMCA. Adams, his wife Shawn, and their two sons moved to Teton Valley in the early 2000s.
During his time at TVTAP, Adams helped enable the construction of multi-use paths in Victor and Driggs, oversaw the growth of the winter grooming program and the Wydaho Rendezvous Bike Festival, and pieced together funding for projects that are only now coming to fruition, like the Teton Centennial Trail path and underpasses on the highway between Mike Harris and Trail Creek campgrounds.
Dan Verbeten, who served for six years on the TVTAP board and then took Adams’s place as executive director, said that Adams had left the organization with a solid foundation that enabled a smooth transition.
“I have a real appreciation for the small details he manages and keeps in mind while steering the ship in the big picture,” Verbeten said. “His legacy in nonprofits here goes beyond the physical, tangible pieces he’s accomplished, although there are a lot of those.”
Valley Advocates for Responsible Development attorney Anna Trentadue worked with Adams and TVTAP in the earliest phases of the Teton Creek Corridor Project before he started at the Community Foundation.
“Tim is so hard working and so bright and so damn likeable,” she said with affection. “He very humbly commands respect.”
Along with Adams, Trentadue and Verbeten were some of the few nonprofit staff members who have participated in all 15 of the Tin Cup Challenges. Trentadue remembers that in the first year, after Teton Valley organizations “had to leave the nest” and stop fundraising through the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole’s Old Bill’s Fun Run, the new CFTV raised $900,000 total.
“I remember Cathy O’Connor crying when she announced the numbers,” Trentadue said about the organization’s first executive director. “And even through the Great Recession and the pandemic, the numbers didn’t drop. In times of adversity, people double down and give more. And when more people move here, they learn that it’s cool to support the community and nonprofits. It’s what we do.”
CFTV grant committee chair Nan Pugh pointed out that before he left TVTAP Adams was the first recipient of the Dawn Banks Nonprofit Leadership Award in 2017, an award that the Community Foundation established in memory of beloved staff member Dawn Banks.
“That speaks to his leadership,” Pugh said. “It was really fitting that he became the ED of the Community Foundation. To grow the Tin Cup a million dollars through a pandemic—he’s been a really steady, even-keeled leader for the community. He was a rock.”
Verbeten agreed. “There’s zero ego in his leadership style. That’s part of what makes him so effective and so approachable, and those qualities are really important for someone who is in the role of supporting so many local nonprofits. There’s a quote, ‘to be a leader is not to be the best but to bring out the best in others.’ That’s totally Tim Adams.”
Adams will work with the Community Foundation board and staff through November. The executive director position is posted at cftetonvalley.org/nonprofit-job-board.