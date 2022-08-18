Idaho State Board of Education logo

The Idaho State Board of Education on Aug. 16 announced that it intends to make Empowering Parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September.

Created earlier this year by Governor Brad Little and the Idaho Legislature, Empowering Parents is a $50 million grant program modeled after the Strong Families, Strong Students (SFSS) program administered in 2020 by the State Board of Education in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.