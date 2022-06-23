The Education Foundation of Teton Valley announced on June 20 that Teton High graduate Ellie Rudolph was selected as the recipient of the Rex Hansen Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship was created by local bus drivers in memory of Rex Hansen, who passed away in November 2021. Hansen worked as a bus driver in Teton School District 401 for nearly 40 years and was a beloved announcer and fixture at the Teton Valley Rodeo and other events. With donations from community members and administrative support from EFTV, the scholarship was set up to help a rodeo club member to pursue a post-high school education.
Rudolph, who served as the president of the Teton High Rodeo Club and competed for six years in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, and team roping, will be attending Dixie State University, now known as Utah Tech, this fall. She was the president of the THS FFA chapter, a member of the National Honor Society, and worked as a wrangler at Linn Canyon Ranch and with the Teton Valley Fair Board.
Rudolph told the Education Foundation, "This scholarship means a lot to me. The only way I will be able to pay for college is through scholarships and this one meant the most because it came from something and someone who had a great impact on this community and me. I am extremely grateful."