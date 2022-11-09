...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW PRODUCING VISIBILITY UNDER 1 MILE AT TIMES
AND QUICK ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW...
At 406 PM MST, a band of heavy snow was located near Ammon to
Pocatello to Raft River, moving northeast at 40 mph. Another band
was developing from near Minidoka to Burley, also moving northeast
at 40 mph.
Locations impacted include...
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert, American Falls,
Heyburn, Driggs, Swan Valley, Malta, Ririe, Neeley, Chesterfield,
Shelley, Palisades, Chubbuck and Ammon.
The snow can accumulate at a rate of one half to one inch per hour
or more in these bands of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous
driving conditions.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for slushy or snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.
Election results can be found online at tetonvalleynews.net
Numerous county officials were up for reelection in contested races with incumbent Bob Heneage up against Pete Moyer for the District 3 county commissioner race and Mike Whitfield looking to remain in office over challengers John Smaellie and write-in Penny Vasquez.
In state races governor Brad Little was up agasint a host of challengers including Ammon Bundy and Stephen Heidt. Mike Crapo’s US Senate seat was also contested as well as Mike Simpson’s US House seat.
