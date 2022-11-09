Numerous county officials were up for reelection in contested races with incumbent Bob Heneage up against Pete Moyer for the District 3 county commissioner race and Mike Whitfield looking to remain in office over challengers John Smaellie and write-in Penny Vasquez.

In state races governor Brad Little was up agasint a host of challengers including Ammon Bundy and Stephen Heidt. Mike Crapo’s US Senate seat was also contested as well as Mike Simpson’s US House seat.

