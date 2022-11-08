The Teton Valley News is excited to bring you coverage from Election Day, November 8th, 2022.
Numerous county officials are up for reelection in contested races with incumbent Bob Heneage up against Pete Moyer for the District 3 county commissioner race and Mike Whitfield looking to remain in office over challengers John Smaellie and write-in Penny Vasquez in District 2.
Candidates provided Q&A responses to the TVN for it's October 5th edition. We are now reposting them on Election Day to help you make an informed vote!
Pete Moyer - District 3
-Why are you running?
My Name is Pete Moyer and I am running for County Commissioner in District 3, Teton County.
I’d like to tell you about myself and why I’m running. I was born in Kansas City, Missouri and raised in Eastern Colorado in a farming and ranching community. My father and grandfather were farmers and ranchers who raised Herford cattle and grew winter wheat. I worked on the farm driving tractors, trucks, and assisting with harvests at the early age of 10. Later my father sold the farmhouse, leased the farm ground, and took over managing a grain elevator where I also worked loading and unloading trucks and train cars for summer work and after school. My strong work ethic was molded within me at a very young age.
After graduating from Cheyenne Wells High School, I attended Colorado State University then transferred to Parks College in Denver studying Computer Programing. To pay for my tuition and living expenses, I worked at Central Bank & Trust in Denver as a Computer Operator in their computer department for 3 years. Though I liked my job, I didn’t particularly enjoy working in an office environment and because it was centrally located in the busy downtown Denver area. Soon I found my passion. My friend offered me a job helping him remodel an old house in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. I fell in love with construction. For 50 years now, I have dedicated my career to the construction trade.
In 1966 I enlisted in the Colorado National Guard and served as a Medic for 6 years. I was honorably discharged in 1972. Service and teamwork are essential in the military.
I visited Teton Valley in late 1973 to do some skiing and fell in love with the small town atmosphere and the beautiful natural resources the valley had to offer. In the spring of 1974, I moved to Teton Valley, purchased property, built a home, met my lovely wife, Melissa, to whom I have been married to for 46 years. We have 2 children and 4 grandchildren, and I am blessed that they have all chosen to live in Teton Valley.
Why am I running for County Commissioner? I believe in clean water, clean air, all forms of clean energy, protection of Teton River, and preservation of our Agriculture community. I’m truly concerned about our Valley and the direction we are headed. I am concerned about affordable housing for our residents, the condition of our roads, our children, getting the proper education, our current rising property taxes, and the forecast where they are heading, and the general (condition) health of our county. I know our leaders are not listening to the citizens of Teton County and I am concerned.
These leaders continue to push their own agenda while serving special interest groups instead of the needs of the public. I do not think you can create more bureaucracy and regulation without hurting the people you are elected to serve. A County Commissioners Job is to serve the will of the public, not their own agenda.
A major guiding principle for any County Commissioner should be privacy in one’s home or place of work from unwarranted or unreasonable intrusions by the government, ownership, and use of private property for personal benefit as stated in the constitution.
Over the last few years, I have attended at least three public hearings on the LDC (Land Development Code. Each time public discussions were allowed, most of the citizens in Teton County reject the new LDC code as written.
There have been numerous comments and suggestions made to make the code more palatable for the citizens of the valley and more workable for large landowners and businesses. Each time the comments were ignored and the LDC code was revised in a more intrusive form.
The citizens of Teton Valley should have the feeling that they can trust their elected officials to respect their wishes and protect their personal property rights. It’s not happening now!
That is why I am running.
-What are your top two policy priorities? AND -What actions will you take in office to achieve your goals?
Housing and Infrastructure are the top two priorities for the County.
Housing: I believe the County should encourage accessory housing and identify areas in the county they could possibly be zoned for multi-family housing. I’m not overly excited about a Housing Authority, too much of the funds will get spent on administrative costs and oversight, which translates to less money going toward the housing. I believe that the market can produce much of the housing needs if the county and cities could provide incentives to build additional units. The new Developmental Code is very restrictive when it comes to development and building. The LDC will not allow accessory units to be built on 2.5 acre partials, detached accessory buildings on FH-10 and FH-20 are defined as Limited, but I can’t find any definition of Limited so I assume it’s still not allowed, no multifamily units in the county. If they really want to tackle some of these housing issues, the County Commissioners should allow these accessory houses to be built, along with multifamily units in certain areas. For one thing, I don’t understand the logic behind this decision to not allow accessory building on 2.5 acres, when they will allow clustering on say a 40 acre parcel in RN-5 zone, which would allow you to build 8 homes on 8 — 1 acre lots with an accessory unit on each lot. Why can’t you build an accessory unit on a 2.5 acre lot. These decisions are not logical in my opinion and hurts our community. I want to change that.
Also, IR (Industrial/Research zones) in the County are limited to one accessory housing unit, which doesn’t do a lot to address the employee housing problem. This can be changed to allow more units for employee housing.
A recent study (2021) by the National Association of Home Builders found that regulations imposed by all levels of government on new homes account for $93,870, or 23.8%, of the current average sales price ($397,300).
Of that $93,870, $41,330 is attributable to regulations during development, and $52,540 is due to regulations during construction.
In California, regulatory cost run as high as 55%.
Another NAHB nationwide study of cost on Multifamily units was a low of 22% and a high of 42% for regulatory cost.
If we really want to address housing, we need to make it more palatable and lessen regulatory costs.
Roads: County roads are and have needed repair for decades. The new Grand Targhee Development Study showed that there will soon be an even greater impact on Teton County Idaho roads due to the major expansion at Targhee. Let’s not forget that the lack of existing housing is also identified with the growth of the resort. County Road and Bridge employee’s salaries suffer because of the limited ability for the county to keep pace with the private sector. Also, the increased costs of road materials have stalled many of the county road upgrades. I would like to keep the county priorities in check and focus on the immediate needs of the county. This is also going to take State and Federal financial help to accomplish.
-What challenges do you expect to encounter in office and how will you overcome them?
Many of concerns I’ve list above will be a challenge. I’ve work hard on the P & Z in the past, but with the new and fast approaching challenges we will encounter in the next two years, I will dive in immediately after being elected, evaluate the day to day operations of the county, prioritize the biggest challenge out of the gate, and get to work the only way I know how…by working hard! When you vote for me, you can trust that I will restore public trust in our County Commissioners and make every decision with the PEOPLE of Teton County in mind, and make sure every voice is heard when making decisions.
Thank You very much for allowing me to voice my concerns. I ask you to entrust me with your vote and your confidence.
Bob Heneage - District 3
-Why are you running?
I am seeking re-election to the Board of County Commissioners because there are several ongoing projects at the county that need to be carried forward, maintained, or completed, and because it’s critical for the community to have some continuity and stability going forward. Inconsistent BoCC administrations over the past 20 years, with conflicting philosophies and goals, contributed to a revolving door of land-use planners and a lack of cohesive direction for multiple county departments.
I first sought public office because, after decades of public architecture projects and service on planning and non-profit boards, I wished to contribute to the valley on another level. I was eager to see our adopted Comprehensive Plan implemented in a revised Land Development Code as Idaho statute requires. We also needed better policies to deal with obsolete and partially built existing subdivisions. It was important to me that taxpayer dollars were used responsibly, by holding developers, not community members, accountable for all development costs. With a new Land Development Code adopted this past summer, it’s now our job to ensure it’s allowed to “take root” and succeed as the community intends.
I had planned to broaden the economic base of the County, by attracting new businesses and creating quality jobs. I believed we could attract more clean industries like CityPASS, 22 Designs and Creative Energies. These were examples of forward-looking enterprises that conducted business over a wide area yet employed most of their staffs locally and recirculated their payrolls through the local economy many times over. Since then, we have been successful in attracting additional new clean industries like Give’r Gloves and New West KnifeWorks to the valley. This trend, if allowed to continue, will strengthen the community’s economic base, and make us less dependent on an inherently unstable real estate development cycle.
At the beginning of my term, I also said that something needed to be done to address the affordable housing crisis that had been spreading into our valley. I added that when locals could not afford to live in the valley, our local culture would begin to disappear, and we would be left with a “community” of trophy second homes, with no one to run the restaurants, play music, serve a beer, or teach our kids in school. This narrative unfortunately has already played out to a significant degree. Three years ago, the BoCC joined with the valley’s cities in establishing the Teton County Joint Housing Authority. With several projects now underway, the TCJHA is already a success but it needs the ongoing support of the county to effectively continue its mission.
-What are your top two policy priorities?
Teton Valley has been discovered by the outside world. Quality of life migrants, many of whom are retirees from other parts of the country, have moved here steadily and have altered the demographic of the valley. Post-pandemic, this in-migration has accelerated with an influx of remote zoom workers. It’s hard to settle on just two policy priorities but 1) we need to directly address the issues related to the county’s explosive growth and 2) we must continue to actively deal with our worsening housing situation. Growth-related issues that the BoCC must address include land development, Grand Targhee expansion, state highway traffic, and river overcrowding. The housing crisis is national in scope but requires mostly local solutions. Chief amongst these is Teton County’s ongoing commitment to fund and support the Joint Housing Authority.
Rather than using a hands-off approach, addressing growth head-on means we must actively advocate for development that is closer to our cities and their Areas of Impact, not more subdivisions that are located far from water and sewer infrastructure and community services. The expansion of Grand Targhee, without mitigation measures, means new revenues for our Wyoming neighbors but mostly new obligations and support burdens for us. So, we must successfully negotiate with the resort, Caribou-Targhee National Forest, and Teton County Wyoming to achieve a fair shake for Teton County Idaho.
With respect to highway traffic and safety, we must continue communicating with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) to convey the valley’s desire for more turn lanes, breakdown lanes and reduced speeds. ITD has already agreed to install rumble strips at the Hwy 32 stop sign this fall and centerline rumble strips designed to reduce inattentive driving on Hwy 33 next spring. Work sessions between the cities, county, ITD and emergency services are currently planned to help us make our roads safer for the travelling public. The Teton River will require continued careful planning and stewardship to ensure its tranquil beauty is not “loved to death” by legions of new visitors.
Regarding housing policy, some in the valley, including my opponent, have said that market forces should rule and that no action is necessary. This is an overly simplistic view, like the thinking behind trickle-down economics. The truth is that market forces have actually increased the cost of housing in Teton County over the past quarter century without a corresponding increase in family incomes. This cost increase has skyrocketed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. For a young professional trying to make an entry-level purchase, or for those who are still part of the rental market, the result is that market-rate housing is now more out of reach than ever.
In 2019, the BoCC joined with the cities of Victor, Driggs, and Tetonia to form the Teton County Joint Housing Authority. As a result, our community now has an affordable housing strategic plan, an affordable housing supply plan, and an organization working constantly to implement housing projects that will benefit locals.
-What actions will you take in office to achieve your goals?
To deal with the issues we face requires an active BoCC, not one that sits back, collects a paycheck, and lets things happen. Simply relying on market-based solutions and a leave-well-enough-alone approach doesn’t work when dealing with the rapid growth and development we are facing.
An additional step in the land development code update process will involve directly addressing housing supply. Since the most feasible locations for affordable housing projects are in our cities and their Areas of Impact (AOI) due to the closeness of water and sewer connections, schools, and other community services, the BoCC wants to concentrate its efforts on increasing the amount of affordable housing stock in those areas. In the next several months, the BoCC is scheduled to renegotiate the AOI agreements with each city in the valley to attempt to incentivize more affordable housing in and near that city. Without incentives, developers will tend to build housing that maximizes investor profits, not community interests.
I have led efforts to increase the efficiency of county facilities and have coordinated the reassignment of different departments to existing or renovated facilities that best match their needs. Initial work along these lines resulted in the county’s Road and Bridge Department moving to the County Annex (formerly Armory) Building earlier this year and Teton County Search and Rescue (TCISAR) moving to R&B’s former base on Buxton Ave, placing them in closer proximity to the Sheriff’s Office.
Conversations and additional planning efforts are expected to continue over the next year with the Fair Board, the University of Idaho Extension Office/4-H, the Fire District and other agencies, all exploring different configurations of departments and facilities in an attempt to best serve the needs of the county going forward.
The BoCC is committed to ongoing funding and support of the Joint Housing Authority. The JHA currently has projects underway on Depot St in Driggs and at Sherman Park in Victor and is well on its way to delivering dozens of deed-restricted units to people who qualify for them. The JHA has entered into agreements with Teton County and the cities of Victor and Driggs to use publicly owned parcels for housing developments that prioritize employees who work in our community. The BoCC has also agreed to donate a portion of the former County Road and Bridge facility site on Buxton Ave in Driggs for a workforce housing project. Further, the county allocated ARPA funds and the JHA is pursuing grant and other funding across a broad spectrum of sources. Ongoing support and funding of the most viable housing mitigation entity we have is absolutely essential.
-What challenges do you expect to encounter in office and how will you overcome them?
Like many businesses and organizations in 2022, Teton County is challenged by an inability to attract and retain professional staff. The county also faces an increased demand for services from the public while trying to deal with a reduced ability to pay for and deliver those services. Last but not least, the county has to conduct its business in an ever more challenging and often disrespectful environment for public officials and employees.
In many ways the county seems to be politically and philosophically divided in similar fashion to what we see on the national stage. It really doesn’t have to be that way. I promise to listen and to remain open to other views and try to develop solutions that work for as wide a spectrum of people as possible.
I believe we’re “all in this together.” I value the friendship and opinions of old-timers and newcomers alike. I enjoy synthesizing the diversity of opinions and using my experience as a large project manager to develop solutions that work for the entire community and help us prepare and adapt for the future. We all benefit from fair and consistent government and a strong economy. And I think we all hope to preserve the rural character of Teton Valley. Mutual respect and community support are the things that bind us together and make our valley a great place to live.
