The Teton Valley News is excited to bring you coverage from Election Day, November 8th, 2022.
Numerous county officials are up for reelection in contested races with incumbent Bob Heneage up against Pete Moyer for the District 3 county commissioner race and Mike Whitfield looking to remain in office over challengers John Smaellie and write-in Penny Vasquez in District 2.
Candidates provided Q&A responses to the TVN for it's October 5th edition. We are now reposting them on Election Day to help you make an informed vote!
John Smaellie - District 2
-Why are you running?
I am running because, I believe I will be able to better represent the values and morals that Teton County were established with. I am passionate about our community and volunteer in any capacities I can. I have 2 young children, so I am deeply invested in this county’s future.
-What are your top two policy priorities?
My first priority is giving back property rights and working to amend the Land Development Code to better represent the goals and dreams of the people of the community, through every demographic.
My second one would be to find a way to better fund our understaffed sheriff’s office. It is my understanding that the sheriff’s office is currently operating with 60% of the patrol deputies needed to provide safe and effective coverage of Teton County.
-What actions will you take in office to achieve your goals?
Achieving my goals in office will be an uphill battle. Fortunately, I will be able to look back at comments submitted to both the planning and zoning commissioners and our board of county commissioners. I will also be able to re listen to the public comments from the Land Development Code public hearings. As for finding additional funding for the sheriff’s office I would push for a time management study to be done across all county offices.
-What challenges do you expect to encounter in office and how will you overcome them?
One of the biggest challenges I expect to will face is staffing. With the high cost of living and limited funds to hire and pay a sustainable wage, it is a challenge I am preparing myself to face. Another challenge is the state of the roads, I look forward to working with road and bridge, and the county engineer to find a better solution to the ongoing road maintenance.
Mike Whitfield - District 2
-Why are you running?
Why am I running? The answer is the same one I would give for my career choices over my entire working life: because I love the people and the nature of Teton Valley. That response may sound simplistic, but it comes from my heart—I love, even revere this special place. I began my journey as a County Commissioner with a desire to help the people of my home valley gain access to a good life and to conserve our heritage and environment. Since taking office in January of 2021, I have learned a great deal about County government through intense on-the-job training. Now I want to combine that new knowledge with my decades of experience in community service and conservation to benefit our people and our valley.
Parallel to my love of Teton Valley is a desire to bring people together to chart our collective future, to resolve issues in ways that last. In the past Teton Valley people have always come together to solve our problems. Our tradition of helping one another still thrives, but sadly, today finds us divided by cultural background and politics. These challenging times require that we expand our neighborliness. In my conversations with valley residents, we want similar things, although we may imagine different paths to get there. I believe that when we focus on common ground, we can bridge our differences to find durable solutions that work for everyone.
-What are your top two policy priorities?
My top two priorities are: to advance long-term community planning for a resilient future, and a right-now need to secure quality workforce housing.
County government has so many challenges that it is difficult to think beyond immediate needs, but in the end, good planning today will prevent future crises and save taxpayer resources. In my mind community resiliency includes a diverse and stable economy; safe and well-connected transportation, water, and wastewater treatment infrastructure; quality community facilities; protected natural resources; and a healthy environment. Efficient achievement of those goals requires thoughtful planning. Add to that our immediate need for additional workforce housing that is both affordable and appealing, housing that is both shelter and a place to call home.
Over the past two years we have made solid progress in both areas. Teton County has added good-paying new jobs at a high rate. Our new Land Development Code provides smart growth direction with clarity for future development and natural resource protection. Discussions are underway to improve important infrastructure, with the most urgent need being resolution of dangerous congestion on State Highway 33. A collaborative effort to manage Teton River has made good progress. Whereas our housing crisis remains severe, there have been significant advances. New housing studies have clarified our housing targets. A collaboration of housing interests is building dedicated workforce housing right now and more is well along in the planning process. The Joint Housing Authority will soon hire a full-time Director to expand its capacity to implement a well-planned array of housing strategies. Local government at all levels is engaged in finding solutions.
Going forward, we must seek new business opportunities and jobs that fit with our surroundings. Economic stability requires that we replace our boom-and-bust development economy with greater job diversity and security. Growth is a certainty in a place as magnificent as Teton Valley—let’s grow thoughtfully. Rapid population and tourism growth in our area is stressing our state and county transportation infrastructure and proposed new development in and near our County promises even more transportation need. At a time when the municipal wastewater treatment systems in our towns are at or beyond capacity, pending new development amplifies the need for a more regional approach to both provision of drinking water and wastewater treatment. Whereas newer residents may see Teton Valley natural areas as relatively pristine, we are at a tipping point for conservation of our agricultural lands, wildlife migration and seasonal habitats, and protection of groundwater and our treasured Teton River.
We are all impacted by the growing housing crisis in one way or another. Community members have had to leave the valley because they could not find affordable housing. Businesses and public entities like the school district, hospital, and local government cannot find staff because working people cannot find a place to live. Although Teton County, Idaho is producing new housing at a rapid rate (exceeded only by Madison County in fast growing Idaho), the costs of those new homes are beyond reach for our workforce. Claims that the market can save us ring hollow when a current realty report says the average cost of a Teton Valley home over the past year is $750,000. The recent joint housing study in which the County participated revealed that over 60% of those who seek housing in Teton County, Idaho cannot afford homes at current market rates. Fully one-quarter of our residents are paying over 30% of their incomes for housing, a measure of housing insecurity. We need to proactively provide workforce housing; past decades of hoping that the market will provide has not served us well.
-What actions will you take in office to achieve your goals?
My first impulse when tackling a community problem is to bring people with an interest in the issue together to discuss solutions. It is critical to invite representation of all stakeholder interests to engage in seeking worthy goals. We achieve lasting results and build from success when we give ownership of those goals to the community.
My direct engagement in planning resiliency planning will include convening of regional experts to consider and plan for broader approaches to water conservation and provision of drinking water and wastewater treatment infrastructure. Similarly, I am working to bring together regional experts and local stakeholders to develop incentives to reward landowners for protection of agricultural and natural lands. I will participate in collaborative work to resolve Highway 33 safety and congestion issues and encourage renewed planning for transportation needs County-wide. I will continue work with regional entities to provide for community facilities for community services. Our recently adopted Land Development Code will require development of new policies to achieve full implementation. As with any change of that magnitude, we will necessarily amend the new Code as we learn from its application.
A major reason to consider community resiliency is recognition that climate change is underway, and its impacts are greater than expected. Our infrastructure development and resource protection must consider climate resiliency as well as the potential for Teton Valley becoming a climate refuge for people leaving impacted areas.
I will expand the work of the Housing Authority through greater County participation in seeking funding and land to leverage grants and incentive-based housing programs and application of affordable housing strategies. We can structure our zoning and building rules to provide workforce housing incentives as well.
-What challenges do you expect to encounter in office and how will you overcome them?
Resolution of immediate challenges and long-term planning must overcome lack of awareness, apathy, and interests that care only for short-term gain. A starting point for any future planning effort is awareness of our current resources and social needs coupled with engagement among stakeholders to find common ground solutions. Lack of awareness and community engagement is a barrier to collaborative planning. Getting out to vote is an essential demonstration of citizenship, but it is only the beginning. The real test is a willingness to learn about our social and environmental issues, to constructively engage in civil sharing of perspectives, and to learn from one another.
I am running to serve the people who chose to live here. Over 60% of the land holdings in Teton County over 40 acres are now owned by landowners who do not live in the County. A portion of these landowners are investors who have no interest in the Teton Valley community or its future. I have no argument with people realizing a gain from their investments, I am less sanguine with profiteering, exploitation of development opportunity without consideration for its impacts. Development must pay its way.
The social and economic stress we are experiencing right now has highlighted our cultural and political discord at a time when we really need to work together. Too often life-long residents feel forgotten, newcomers feel unwelcomed, and our large Hispanic community is ignored. We simply need to get to know one another and the place in which we live. I will continue to work to ensure that all our people have a voice in our future. I want to lead an effort to mend fences, rediscover respect and civility, and bring all those people willing to listen to one another into meeting immediate needs and planning for our tomorrow.
Penny Vasquez - District 2
My name is Penny Vasquez and I am an Independent Write-In candidate for District 2.
-Why are you running?
I appreciate the chance to introduce myself to those who do not know me. I came to Teton Valley for a better life. I am an ex-Californian who saw how extreme regulation destroyed what once was a great state. I came to this valley not to change it but respect the people who lived here and try to find my place in the community. In 1996 there were not many jobs, So I started my own business: a coffee/bake shop. My employment career included working for various businesses in the community. This allowed me to meet and learn about the people in the valley. Because of my love of growing things, I landed a job with the original MD nursery (Mike Stears and Dean Kunz) which led me to start my own gardening business. For 21 years I began the commute over the hill to Jackson, Wyoming. In 2011 I began to farm part-time. I am a small-scale farmer who produces meat, poultry, and eggs. During Covid I decided to donate my product, scale down and only sell enough of my product to cover my farming cost. I am in the process of gearing up again and finding the best path for the farm. As a farmer you are looking for ways to cover your cost and be successful, but there is something in the land that grabs onto your heart and holds me here. I retired from gardening in 2021 and became a full time farmer.
I became involved in going to the P&Z and BOCC meetings in 2018. I always say, for me it started with the Short Plat, which was to help the farmer divide the land easier. On page 6-40 of the Comprehensive Plan (pg. 138) it was listed as one of the easy items to implement. In May 2019, when it was on the agenda both VARD and Commissioner Riegel spoke against it going forward. That one meeting made me realize that I better get involved. For the last 4 years I have been going to the meetings speaking up for the applicants and attended all the work session meeting on the proposed LUC. Gong to the meetings helped me learn how the system works and how it does not work for the whole but rather the few. We are at a tipping point and change is sorely needed. Voices in the community are not being heard or listened too.
-What are your top two policy priorities?
Of course, the Land Use Code is still a big issue. The board chose to ignore Solimar Inc. and my request for reconsideration on the Final Decision on the Land Use Code, even though they violated State Statue Section 67-6509(b), and ignore the P&Z recommendations to deny passing forward the Zoning Map.
Workforce housing is another issue. This has been going on since 2007 yet we have still not addressed it. By having restrictive Zoning laws, you are creating the shortage. I do not find it acceptable that some people are living in their vehicles while searching for housing. We are missing out on young people, families, local kids, and workers being able to live here. Businesses have a shortage on help because of the housing problem. While I believe in protecting wildlife, I will always put human beings first when it comes to housing being put in place. We have to find better solutions. There is a sense of security and mental health knowing you have a secure place to live. Isn’t that what the Comprehensive Plan states? That the health and welfare of our community is important.
The budget, the lawsuits must stop, building a good line of communication and trust with the public.
-What actions will you take in office to achieve your goals?
One issue that has always bothered me is the time of BOCC meetings, both regular and special meetings. Most people work. A good portion go over the hill. When I commuted, I left at 6:00am, was lucky to come home by 7pm. All of us have families and responsibilities. We are missing important input by not allowing members of the community to participate.
We need to be informed and be able to think out of the current toolbox. As Commissioner Penfold said: …. We need a lot more tools in our toolbox so we can be successful….
Honest communication, education so misinformation is not spread. I am a fact checker, so if a commissioner says, “we are on the cusp of destroying our water table”, I speak with the DEQ, EIPH, the EPA and get the data. They know their jobs.
We need to be better at transparency and respect in the county. I would like to see the current division that has been created closed.
-What challenges do you expect to encounter in office and how will you overcome them?
Depending on the outcome of the elections, I will see what challenges will come before me. I feel re-building trust with all community members is an important item that will need to be addressed.
Learning to work together as a board. We need to remember that we work for the public, not special interest groups. We need to remember that we need to listen to the public and the P&Z board when it comes to their recommendations. We need to be open and work with one another. I would like to see more young people involved in the process. I would like them to realize just how important they are and that they can and do make a difference by participating. They are our future.
I won’t make promises I cannot keep. I will try to do my best and work to represent all community members. That includes those who will vote for me and those who will not vote for me. I will keep communication open with the public and keep myself informed. Of course, I would love your support. Many of you know me, many do not. I have talked to some of you and hope to meet and talk to many more. Thank you for your consideration. More importantly, please Vote!
