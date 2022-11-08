County Elections Draw Near

The candidates for Teton Board of County Commissioners (from left, Pete Moyer, Mike Whitfield, John Smaellie, Bob Heneage, and Penny Vasquez) gather at Highpoint Cider during a meet-and-greet on Monday, October 17. Election Day will be Tuesday, November 8, with voting by precinct open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can also vote in-person absentee on weekdays until November 4 at 5 p.m. by visiting the clerk’s office at the county courthouse. Look for a sample ballot in next week’s TVN.

 Connor Shea

The Teton Valley News is excited to bring you coverage from Election Day, November 8th, 2022. 

Numerous county officials are up for reelection in contested races with incumbent Bob Heneage up against Pete Moyer for the District 3 county commissioner race and Mike Whitfield looking to remain in office over challengers John Smaellie and write-in Penny Vasquez in District 2.

