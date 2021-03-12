Nonprofit announces fundraising campaign completed in record time
In typical Teton Valley style, local supporters answered the call when news stories broke about a challenge match to finish out the Education Foundation of Teton Valley’s initial endowment campaign. In just two weeks, 36 donors stepped forward with outright gifts and verbal pledges to raise over $38,400. Along with the $12,500 match from an anonymous donor the Foundation has met, and surpassed, their goal of raising $250,000 prior to the retirement of outgoing Executive Director, Pam Walker.
“When the first person donated the morning the Teton Valley News article was published, I was surprised. When the second person walked in our door with a $1,200 check, my hopes were raised. By the end of the first week, we were pretty sure we were going to make our goal. It was overwhelming and humbling to say the least,” said Walker. “First that a current donor would be so supportive to issue the match, and second that so many people wanted to see this endowment happen. There are simply no words to express how grateful I am to see this come to fruition two years ahead of our goal,” she added.
Walker’s official retirement date is March 12, but she is currently working alongside the new Executive Director, Kristin Livingstone, who started on Monday, February 15.
“I am excited that the first phase of this endowment is complete. In two more years, after the initial $250,000 match has been paid off, the resulting $500,000 will be totally invested and we can begin using the dividends to expand our work. Now donors will have the option of continuing to invest and grow our endowment and donate to our robust list of programs that are elevating the level of education in our valley,” Livingstone explained. “More importantly, we have a strong and diverse funding stream upon which to operate in the future, which is what every nonprofit strives for.”
The Education Foundation financially supports a long list of programs in the valley’s public schools. “We fund innovative programs like Spanish for Kids in grades K-3 in Tetonia, Driggs and Victor; Abriendo Puertas (Opening Doors) for parents of young children, Girls Actively Participating (GAP!), Teton Valley Cares Back-To-School event, Teton High School Robotics Program, Expedition Yellowstone and ArtReach. Additionally, we fund a Critical Needs Fund to assist students with free eyeglasses, backpacks and warm clothing; hearing and vision screening for K-3, 7th and 11th and classroom grants for all teachers.”