Education Foundation of Teton Valley staff celebrate with Rendevous Elementary faculty after gifting a donation of $45,000.

 Courtesy Education Foundation of Teton Valley

The Education Foundation of Teton Valley is delighted to announce that it will be providing $90,000 in Program Grants over the course of three school years to Teton School District 401 schools. Program Grants are designed to provide TSD401 administrators with a stable source of funding to pilot or expand the impact of district-led programs that enhance public education. After a competitive application process, the Education Foundation determined three programs would receive the funding for the 22-23 school year and the two school years following.

The 22-23 recipient’s work will increase students’ access to reading programs, character development programs, hands-on learning opportunities, new resources, and teachers with increased expertise. The three years of funding provide stability for students as administrators and teachers bring new resources and opportunities into their school day instruction. Education Foundation Executive Director, Kristin Livingstone, notes, “It is our mission to elevate public education by funding innovative programs and critical needs. The proposals selected for funding are doing just that. It is exciting to provide a running board for schools to launch and expand programs that meet our mission.”

