The Education Foundation of Teton Valley is delighted to announce that it will be providing $90,000 in Program Grants over the course of three school years to Teton School District 401 schools. Program Grants are designed to provide TSD401 administrators with a stable source of funding to pilot or expand the impact of district-led programs that enhance public education. After a competitive application process, the Education Foundation determined three programs would receive the funding for the 22-23 school year and the two school years following.
The 22-23 recipient’s work will increase students’ access to reading programs, character development programs, hands-on learning opportunities, new resources, and teachers with increased expertise. The three years of funding provide stability for students as administrators and teachers bring new resources and opportunities into their school day instruction. Education Foundation Executive Director, Kristin Livingstone, notes, “It is our mission to elevate public education by funding innovative programs and critical needs. The proposals selected for funding are doing just that. It is exciting to provide a running board for schools to launch and expand programs that meet our mission.”
The selected recipients are:
Rendezvous Upper Elementary School (RUES)- Character Strong Program- $45,000 distributed over three years. Kristin Weston, Principal of RUES, says, “The money granted to us from the Education Foundation of Teton Valley ensures ongoing access to reading support and character development programs. Importantly, access to professional development will also help us increase our expertise around these topics and, as a result, build confidence in our work.”
Teton Middle School (TMS)- 4+1 Day Program — $24,000 distributed at $8,000 a year for three years. Ann-Marie Kunz, Assistant Principal at TMS, says, “This grant will fund the opportunity for over 500 students to participate in our TMS 4+1 Program. Our program provides deeply significant, educational experiences focusing on exposure to new opportunities that regular classes can’t quite provide.”
Victor Elementary School (VES)- Garden Program- $21,000 distributed at $7,000 a year for three years. Megan Christensen, Principal at VES, says, “I can tell you this community will be fully involved and committed to making this garden classroom the best possible learning environment for our students and community members. What a gift! Thank you from our entire VES Family!”
Historically, the Education Foundation has provided $15,000 in classroom grants per year. While this was an incredibly successful program, the organization restructured it into three separate grant programs that each meet different needs in our public schools.
· Small Opportunity Grants that help teachers capture opportunities that can’t be anticipated
· Mid-sized Strategy Grants that help teachers and administrators secure funding for the upcoming school year to meet recurring needs in their classrooms and schools
· Programs Grants that provide a stable funding source to pilot or expand programs
This restructuring and the increase in funding available through the Education Foundation’s granting program were only possible because of generous contributions from the local community through the Education Foundation’s fundraisers and end-of-year campaigns. We sincerely appreciate the community’s support in making possible the work these grants will fund in three of our local public schools.
