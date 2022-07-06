Summer Hours: Breakfast 7am — 12pm, Lunch 12pm — 2pm, Dinner 5pm — 930pm, Closed for Dinner on Thursdays
Located in Teton Valley Resort, 1208 ID-31, Victor, ID
Price: Dine In Breakfast $9 — $15, Lunch $12 — $18, Dinner $14 — $36
Take a vacation without going anywhere. Wanderlust Bistro, located in Teton Valley Resort in Victor, is a summer haven for locals and visitors alike. With a menu focused on Mexican tastes and an environment that invites lazy summer strolls, Wanderlust Bistro offers a vacation feel without leaving Teton Valley.
“Wanderlust Bistro came from the idea of feeding travelers, the joy of travel and the inspiration that traveling brings us,” said owner Amelia Hatchard. “This spring, my husband Marcos and I spent two months in Mexico and in the true spirit of Wanderlust were inspired to take that influence to Wanderlust’s menu. Marcos’ flavors and the dishes he grew up on have become the focus of our breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.”
Located within Teton Valley Resort, Wanderlust Bistro offers both dine-in and on-the-go food options for cabin and RV guests as well as for locals. Fresh baked goods and a full espresso bar make quick breakfasts easy, or sit and stay a while to try their meal menus.
From breakfast huevos rancheros to the dinner arrachera skirt steak, the Mexican influence on the menu is clear. Meals and starters include many gluten free and vegetarian options, with unique flavor combinations. “I am obsessed with the bacon sopes from our dinner menu,” Amelia reports. “When we conceptualized them and thought to bring in the bacon both in the dough and on top, I never expected them to be so good!”
A great way to enjoy the flavors and variety on the Wanderlust Bistro menu is to order a few dishes and share with some friends. Suggestions include bacon sopes, corn fritters, carmela salad and chili rellenos. These choices will hit all the spots — crunchy, fried, creamy, smoky, peppery, buttery and grainy.
When asked what makes their restaurant unique, Amelia replied, “There is nothing more amazing than creating a dish that no one has ever really tasted before. We bring inspiration from our travels and we love to play with flavors.”
What really impressed us about Wanderlust Bistro, is that it’s a restaurant run by true Victor locals. “We moved over to Victor in 2017, and we love living here,” said Amelia. “Everything we have done, we have done to make this town as whole as it can be. Every job we give to someone who then no longer needs to drive the pass, is a step towards Victor being more than a drive through town. Victor is special, and we love adding to the great vibe this town has.”
In addition to Wanderlust Bistro, Amelia and her husband Marcos run Butter Cafe in Victor and Street Food at the Stagecoach in Jackson, WY.