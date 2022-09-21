40 Depot Road, Driggs
Open 7:30 am — 2 pm, 7 days a week
Arriving mid-morning on a Monday morning, Rise is a buzz of energy and bustle. It is the adventurers and the workers who wait patiently in a line that snakes outside the door as they chat in the most familiar and friendly way.
“The wait is worth it,” I hear many people commenting to those first timers and this is “the best place in town” pops up a few times. The doors are open and welcoming, people sit inside the well designed and decorated space. The spacious courtyard has a few sunny spots and a few shady spots, a few lounge chairs and a few tables so you can linger leisurely or get down to business.
Kisa Koenig, RISE owner, and I sat on the deck and two lattes were delivered with the milk foamed to perfection with a lovely bubble size. Yes, it’s a thing and if that’s something that delights you, you will be thrilled. A classic fleur de lis flower design artistically drawn on top, I felt special and delighted as I sniffed in the scent of the high-quality roast of the carefully chosen Doma coffee beans. It moved me to snap a picture and savor for just a moment.
The bakers and baristas have been at it for many hours preparing pastries, breakfast sandwiches and spending that extra time and attention to the coffee getting the right grind and volume for each shot and prepping for any special offering of cold brew, pour over and drip.
Coffee and community are at the center of Rise’s focus, well-brewed and well-steamed. From there radiates the other offerings of breakfast slider, quiche, avocado toast, granola, tea cakes, burrito, savory croissants, G-F muffins, banana bread, all the things guaranteed to make your day better. Mix in a little social connection of a friend you haven’t seen in a while or share a table with a stranger and Rise delivers a classic, local, coffee house experience with all the joyful feels.
Kisa Koenig sits at the helm of this cruise ship. She has a clear mission and oversees everything from the training of the staff to developing menu items, to figuring out the logistics of a small space and storage, to brand management, to bookkeeping. “It’s a puzzle and a dance,” Kisa says.
She cares deeply about the plated product, consistency and cleaning (that’s non-negotiable). The kitchen vibe is focused on teamwork which is the cornerstone of their culture. It is a tight knit group in a respectful working environment where there is no room for drama and they feel valued by the community support.
This coffee house gem is focused on the locals. “Locals run this place,” Kisa says. Kisa and the staff personally care about the current and future local and this shop has grown and prospered into a year-round sustainable establishment.
After our chat, Kisa went on to collect her kids for an outdoor adventure which helps her fill her well and keeps her balanced and inspired. I snuck back in line and ordered a breakfast slider for myself and breakfast bun for a co-worker and sat outside and lingered on the friendly chatter, game playing, dog sleeping, the flow of foot traffic. I relished in my gratitude for this community and savored every bite.