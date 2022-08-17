53 Depot St, Driggs, side entrance inside Barefoot Fitness
Open 6:30am — 3:30pm Sunday to Saturday
There’s a new place for breakfast and lunch in downtown Driggs! Dory’s Cafe, located inside Barefoot Fitness and Pilates, opened for business in early July, offering breakfast, smoothies and lunch seven days a week. Yes, seven days a week from 6:30 am to 3:30pm.
“I’m a foodie. I love cooking. I love eating,” said owner Frankie Owens. “My inspiration for food is just eating it and tasting it and enjoying it.”
Dory’s Cafe is the result of that love of eating, tasting and enjoying. The menu offers familiar classics like Caesar Salad and English Muffin Sandwich alongside more unique flavor combinations like the Tummy Tamer Smoothie with pineapple, banana, almond milk, Greek yogurt, chia, mint, and ginger. Whether you order the Pancake Sausage Sandwich or the Pesto Caprese Panini, your tastebuds will thank you.
One menu standout is the California Panini. Made on ciabatta with ham, balsamic fig jam, swiss cheese, red onions, arugula and a touch of truffle oil, the California panini is a rich combination of complimentary flavors. The subtle sweetness of fig combines well with the bitter crunch of arugula. Add to that the salty heft of the ham and swiss, the bite of red onion and the toasted airiness of ciabatta and the result is a savory party in your mouth.
Inspired by a trip to Petaluma with a friend and a serendipitous purchase of a jar of savory fig jam, the California panini is just one of many happy items on the Dory’s Cafe menu. And while the food is delicious, that’s just part of the story of Dory’s.
While we enjoyed the panini, Frankie showed us a photo of a dark haired, smiling girl — Dory. With a few tears, she explained the cafe is, “Named after my late daughter. She was a sweetheart. She was only eight and a half when a drunk driver killed her and her friend’s mom, three years ago now…Dory had big ideas, she was going to be something so this is my way of making her famous.”
Frankie reminisced. “Her favorite meal was sauteed salmon and zucchini and she would eat that for dinner and she would say ‘Oh this is yummy mommy, you should open a restaurant.’ Even as I was planning this [cafe], that was not on my mind, it just kind of came to me recently.”
From heartache comes joy, as the food, bright colors and friendly atmosphere at Dory’s put us at ease. From the breakfast counter you can watch a fitness class in action or wait for a massage.
When Frankie moved her Barefoot Fitness and Pilates business into the building a few years ago, she appreciated the extra space. “I knew I wanted a Pilates room and a fitness room…then there was a weird little L shaped kitchenette in the middle. I was sitting here one day wondering what to do.” She realized that if she added a side door, the kitchenette could become a real cafe. Dory’s came to be. “It’s taken a while to get us to this point but we’re done.”
Everything offered at Dory’s is prepared in a cozy space using a variety of unique countertop appliances including a panini press, English Muffin sandwich cooker and an Almond Cow device that makes fresh oat and nut milk. The food is fresh and delicious at a decent price. Breakfast is available for $5, smoothies for $6 and salads and sandwiches for $8. When you come for a taste, use the side entrance between the Barefoot Fitness building and the Royal Wolf. It’s just a short walk off of Depot Street.
When we asked Frankie what’s in the future for Dory’s she talked about managing her food supply, and trying out new menu items like a grilled cheese wrap, a kids’ menu and a gluten free breakfast sandwich involving hash browns. “I could put so much on the menu, but I’ve really had to reign it in.”
If you’re looking for some new flavors in your day, take it from a fellow local. Eat at Dory’s Cafe.