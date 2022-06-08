How do you know summer has officially arrived in Teton Valley? Lime Freezes are once again available at Corner Drug in Driggs!
For decades Teton Valley locals have enjoyed a unique summer treat that can’t be found anywhere else — Lime Freezes from the Corner Drug Soda Fountain. Although the official recipe is a well guarded secret, the drink features a mix of real ice cream, fresh squeezed lime juice, pebble ice with a shot of that vividly colored green “secret syrup”. With an electric tartness, the mix of citrus and dairy tastes tangy and creamy, a little like a tropical frostbite. The cup of juicy and velvety shake is whipped to perfection and delights the tongue with a fluffy texture. Number one rule for a shake barista is to squeeze lots of lime ahead and direct people with a friendly attitude to keep the line moving.
We wanted to find out more about this iconic local eat, so we talked with two Sallys — Sally Myler, who currently owns Corner Drug with her husband Aaron and Sally Coburn, who worked at and owned Corner Drug along with her husband Kelly for many decades before.
“[Lime freezes] are addicting and delicious,” said Sally Coburn, “I have to have one at least every summer.” This seasonal treat is only offered between Memorial Day and Labor Day, due to the limited availability and high expense of finding fresh limes in winter. But we wanted to know, how did the Lime Freeze come to exist in the first place?
According to our research, in the late 1970s or early 80s, Clarice Coburn, Kelly’s mother and (another) previous co-owner of Corner Drug, experimented behind the Soda Fountain with some fellow employees. Through that experimentation, the already popular Fresh Lime Drink, which features fresh lime juice, syrup, soda and pebble ice, morphed to become a milkshake. And a new summer tradition was born.
While exact dates remain unknown, we believe the Lime Freeze to be at least fifty years old this year. Five decades of a community summer tradition is definitely something worth celebrating. Happy Fiftieth Lime Freeze!
What’s more, this summer corresponds nicely with another anniversary: Sally and Aaron’s 20 year anniversary as owners of Corner Drug, although it’s been in both the Coburn family and Sally Myler’s family for much longer than that.
“Corner Drug was my great grandfather’s” said Myler, but it wasn’t called that at the time. Previously Corner Drug was known as Harper’s and later Coburn Drug. Those great grandparents of Myler’s partnered with the Coburn family through subsequent generations.
Myler explained, “It’s been around for a long time. They made their own ice cream in the back in the early days, they had an early partnership with the Farr Candy Company, and in the evenings they were open after games and dances so it was a big gathering spot.”
While a lot of the early history of Corner Drug is fuzzy, according to the Mylers’ research, the soda fountain began around 1906. “I love the memories and that people have a real connection with the soda fountain. We put a notebook out where people could share all of the memories that people have connected with Corner Drug, like when they were young or dating or visiting their grandparents.”
Photos of early days of Corner Drug can be seen at the soda fountain bar, which has been updated over the years. Visit the Teton Valley Museum to see the original soda fountain back bar that was shipped over from Europe in the early 1900s.
Shared memories make the Corner Drug Soda Fountain a beloved institution for locals and that nostalgia is reflected in the menu. In addition to their Lime Freeze, you can try handmade old fashioned malts, milkshakes and sodas. All their milkshakes are made with real ice cream, not soft serve and feature local flavors like huckleberry.
I especially enjoyed the old fashioned cherry Ironport, which I recommend as a float. This flavor was popular in the early 1900s all over the western states so that hint of olden days and deep history floats up through the ice. The flavor has a touch of mystery. Some might taste spiced bubblegum, cloves, cinnamon, vanilla, maybe allspice. It’s a mix between root beer and cream soda, with less of a sugar zing than a soda you’d get from a can. The sweetness of the cherry mixes with deeper flavors of candied fruit, sarsaparilla, molasses and caramel.
Locals know that Corner Drug, located at 10 S Main Street in Driggs, is more than just a pharmacy, bookstore, toy store and souvenir shop. Offering ice cream cones, fresh made milkshakes, malts, freezes, old fashioned sodas, floats and fountain drinks, the Corner Drug Soda Fountain sells sweet treats from 9 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., Monday through Saturday for $3 to $8 each.
Create or continue a new summer tradition and visit the Corner Drug Soda Fountain today.