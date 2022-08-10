Arriving early to Captain Ron’s Smokehouse on a Wednesday morning, we caught a glimpse of Ron James seasoning pork shoulders with handfuls of secret spice blends. With a one-part experience and one-part joyful care, he chatted with us under the smokehouse overhang about growing up in Mississippi, competing in barbeque competitions, and of course delicious food.

Inside the food hut located at 415 S Main St, Driggs, the ladies on the line tightened their aprons and naturally put their smiles on ready for a busy day. At Ron’s, they “get up early, stay later and move faster” when the summer season accelerates according to Retta Feller, co-owner.