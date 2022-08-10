...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BONNEVILLE, CLARK, FREMONT, JEFFERSON,
MADISON, AND TETON COUNTIES...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
* WHERE...Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, and
Teton Counties.
* WHEN...Continuing through 10 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Idaho Falls Regional Office at (208)528-2650.
Ron James preps some beans before service at Captain Ron’s Smokehouse in Driggs.
Arriving early to Captain Ron’s Smokehouse on a Wednesday morning, we caught a glimpse of Ron James seasoning pork shoulders with handfuls of secret spice blends. With a one-part experience and one-part joyful care, he chatted with us under the smokehouse overhang about growing up in Mississippi, competing in barbeque competitions, and of course delicious food.
Inside the food hut located at 415 S Main St, Driggs, the ladies on the line tightened their aprons and naturally put their smiles on ready for a busy day. At Ron’s, they “get up early, stay later and move faster” when the summer season accelerates according to Retta Feller, co-owner.
Ron’s Smokehouse serves southern barbecue the Mississippi way. It’s sweet and smokey and tender like butter. Ron and Retta’s 20-plus years of food and beverage experience shows in the way they automatically offered a sampler platter for us to taste with all the best flavors. Pulled pork, brisket, slaw, mac and cheese, potato salad, baked beans and pickles eaten outside on the patio had the essence of summer. Sandwiches and platters range from $11 to $18 with smoked baby back ribs coming in between $23 and $42.
At Ron’s, they believe in always offering people’s favorite meals. As Retta said, “It wouldn’t be on the menu if it wasn’t the best!” The consistent menu, delicious flavors and southern hospitality at Ron’s Smokehouse are offered from 11 am to 4 pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays.
While we enjoyed the rich flavors of smoked meat, Ron explained that traditional barbeque recipes have a deep history that came from the enslaved people of Africa using cheaper cuts and cooking them low and slow to develop the flavors and textures so well known and loved by people across the country. These recipes have become American staples for good reason. They taste so good!
We are fortunate to have such a pitmaster in our valley. Both Ron and Retta said they would rather live here than anywhere else. The atmosphere at the smokehouse is like an outdoor picnic where you can bring your dog and find shade under an umbrella in a courtyard that improves every day.
Ron’s Smokehouse is a community place where you can grab a great quick lunch or re-fuel after an outdoor adventure. Ron and Retta are a cohesive team who have made a life of bringing food and commonality together. They dedicate endless hours and a sustained energy to putting “some south in your mouth.”
In addition to offering these tried and true, traditional dishes at the food hut, Ron and Retta run R&R catering which brings southern barbeque throughout the community. They can feed hundreds at a wedding one day, dozens at a company party or a handful of family members at a private event. R&R catering even offers complete holiday meal packages at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
When asked about struggles they face, Retta said juggling grocery inflation was a big one. They manage that by buying meat when prices are low and stocking a collection of freezers with big cuts of meat to get them through rising prices. And when burn-out threatens to overwhelm, Ron and Retta take some rest in the off season by traveling. At the end of the day, we like to think of them sitting on a deck with a cold beverage, content in the delight they have given to so many that day.