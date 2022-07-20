Every Friday from the first Friday in June to the last Friday in September 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Driggs City Plaza, 60 S Main Street, Driggs
What could be more local than eating food grown right here in Teton Valley? Every summer the Teton Valley Farmer’s Market brings together farmers, ranchers, bakers and artisans to sell their wares on Friday mornings to residents and visitors alike.
We caught up with Teresa Wright, Market Manager and Emily Selleck, Market Elf to talk about local food and the Teton Valley Farmer’s Market. Both shared their love of food produced right here in the valley. Food grown here is the freshest food available, with many Farmer’s Market vendors harvesting their greens, veggies and fruit within twenty-four hours of selling them at market.
“It’s really nice to know where my food comes from,” said Teresa. As a new market manager, she’s looking forward to a great season. “My parents have an organic produce farm in New York state, so I’m used to the vendor side of things. I love being able to connect people to local farms and provide a market for farmers to sell their produce.”
In addition to providing fresh food to the people of Teton Valley, local agriculture supports the land here too. Emily explained that local food, “...uses the land in a very beneficial way. It helps preserve wildlife corridors and open spaces, and attracts pollinators, making the valley a better place for all its denizens, human and animal alike.” Practices like rotating crops, using cover crops, and keeping livestock out of water ways, all help preserve the soil and water in Teton Valley.
Healthy soil grows healthy food, like the gorgeous head of lettuce Susan bought from Easy Acres farm. “I’ve never thought of lettuce as beautiful before, but this butter lettuce with red tinged leaves could’ve doubled as a bride’s bouquet.” The large leaves feathered out around the central head, and the taste was as delicious as the appearance.
She turned that beauty into lettuce wraps for dinner and a fresh salad accompanied by Winter Winds goat cheese feta the next day. If you’re not normally a fan of goat cheese, try the Winter Winds’ feta. It had a perfect tang and more mild flavor than a traditional goat cheese. It did not disappoint.
Teresa would’ve approved. When asked her favorite food item at the market she said, “All the fresh greens. Several of our vendors have fresh greens and I just love this season when they’re here.”
While food grower market stalls dominate Driggs city plaza each Friday, the Teton Valley Farmer’s Market loves variety. In addition to local farms like Cosmic Apple, Dusty Hound and Full Circle Farms, bakeries offering traditional, sprouted wheat and gluten-free breads and treats are available.
If you are a fan of old world pastries baked in a mud oven with crusts so perfectly crunchy and crumble so divine, visit with your neighbors while waiting in line at Boondoggle. It’s not a waste of money or time like the name suggests but each bear claw, croissant, shortbread or whatever is offered that day is an exquisite, simple joy filled with flavor, earthy and luscious.
“We have a wait list for vendors. Our space is limited, but it’s a perfect space,” said Emily. In addition to farms and bakeries, you’ll find meat and egg producers and local cow, sheep and goats milk cheese makers. Teton Valley Farmer’s Market hosts local non-profit and artisan stalls as well. Vendors apply for a spot in the spring. Their application is reviewed by the Teton Valley Farmer’s Market Board, which recently organized as a non-profit. If you’re interested in being a future vendor, visit tetonvalleyfarmersmarket.org
Eating like a local this summer means shopping at the Teton Valley Farmers Market. Great food, fun vendors and in the words of the Market Elf, a great feeling.
“My favorite thing about the market is just the vibe,” Emily said. “I smile from the time I get here until I go home. It’s a lovely feeling, seeing friends, family, and people you don’t know, and sharing Teton Valley with whoever wants to come. That’s the best part.”