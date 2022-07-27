12 pm to 9 pm Wednesday — Sunday
260 First Street, Driggs
There’s a new place for tasty tacos in Teton Valley — the Art Taco taco truck! Started in June 2022 by Xareni Cervantes and her husband, Martin Cruz, Art Taco serves up authentic Mexican street tacos, burritos and nacho fries.
Located at 260 First Avenue in Driggs across from the hospital, the red taco truck invites locals and visitors to taste the flavors of Cervantes’ native Mexico through tacos arabe, al pastor, carne asada and longaniza.
“We went to Mexico and tried tacos everywhere, looking for recipes that had all the flavors I liked. I couldn’t find a recipe that tasted how I like so I made my own,” said Cervantes in our bilingual interview. She succeeded in finding those flavors, as you can taste when you bite into any of Art Taco’s offerings. The smoky grilled flavor of the meat combined with the sharp bite of onion and herby cilantro wrapped in a corn tortilla, delivers a perfect package to the tastebuds.
But which type of taco is tastiest? The carne asada is a made with thin cut beef, grilled to juicy, flavorful perfection. The meat for tacos arabes is typically prepared on a spit similar to how greek gyros or shawarma is prepared. They are sometimes also called Tacos Orientales. Art Taco’s longaniza is unique in that it’s a house made sausage made with spices and meat cut into tiny pieces as opposed to being ground like many other forms of sausage. And finally the tacos al pastor is a tasty pork shoulder cut, that comes highly recommended.
“My favorite are the tacos arabes,” said Cervantes, with her natural enthusiasm, “but not a lot of people know them.” For $4 each, you can try each of the flavors and decide for yourself which you prefer.
In addition to tacos, Art Taco offers fresh cut Idaho nachos — french fried potatoes topped with nacho toppings. Made daily, the fries are cooked to the perfect level of soft on the inside, and crispy on the outside. Top with any of the taco meats, cheese, sour cream and salsa for a uniquely Idaho Mexican meal.
Cervantes explained that the name Art Taco comes from the Spanish verb artar, which translates into English to mean feeling full or satiated. In Spanish if you feel “artado” you’re likely sitting back in your chair, rubbing your belly and smiling, feeling pleasantly full after a delicious meal. Art Taco is a play on words, because if you feel “artaco” you’re pleasantly full of delicious tacos.
The name Art Taco also works as a play on words in English because making authentic Mexican tacos is an art, one that Cervantes does well. Many locals may have tasted this work of art at the Victor, Idaho Fourth of July celebration. While the taco truck stayed at home, the tacos were on full offer at the temporary food stand, where the constant line of waiting customers showed just how popular Art Taco’s food is.
This family run, local business offers good food for a fair price, with nothing on the menu over $15. When you visit you may be greeted by Cervantes herself, her teenage daughter or her husband.
When asked what has been the most difficult part of running Art Taco, Cervantes said (translated from Spanish), “Just starting! Getting the permits, buying the truck, figuring out how many people might come, and how much food to prepare…just starting has been the hardest part so far.”
Locals can feel glad she got started so we can all enjoy authentic Mexican food at the Art Taco food truck in Driggs. But you’ll have to hurry to get your artaco fill. Their permit only runs through November so don’t wait to try the newest food spot on the block.