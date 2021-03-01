Dr. Susan Eirich, Founder and Executive Director of Earthfire Institute, has been invited to speak at the prestigious international Cortona Pearls 2021. With a focus on innovative approaches to global issues, speakers and guests from around the world are selected to share their cutting edge insights about emerging themes from ecology to biodiversity, from political economy to democracy, from science to spirituality, from artificial intelligence to space science.
Susan’s presentation “Reawakening our Bond with Our Wild Earth” will occur live on Saturday, April 24th. Other speakers scheduled from February 27 through the remainder of 2021 include Brother David Steindl-Rast, Benedictine Monk, Maneka Gandhi, Indian Parliament member and environmentalist, and Fritjof Capra, Ph.D., theoretical physicist.
Founded 30 years ago by renowned scientist Dr. Pier Luigi Luisi, the ultimate aim of Cortona Week is to forge and catalyze a new class of world leaders and to reinforce ethics and human dignity. It has been recreated in a new months-long online format in response to the COVID pandemic, renamed Cortona Pearls for this year. Susan was a speaker at the 2019 Cortona Week conference in Todi, Italy where she presented “Unheard Invitations: All Life is Calling to Us.”
Registration is free at https://efinst.org/3smnL6P. Donations to CortonaFriends are gratefully accepted during the registration process.
For more information about Earthfire Institute, please visit earthfireinstitute.org or call (208) 456-0926.