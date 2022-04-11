...Light Rain and Snow Possible Along With Strong Winds...
Rain and snow will continue into this afternoon and early evening.
Snow levels will drop to valley floors with a cold front in the
next few hours. Lower elevations should see generally less than 1
inch, with locally higher amounts on benches. With the cold
front, strong winds gusting to near 50 mph may produce near
whiteout conditions and a brief burst of heavier snow. Snow
showers and gusty winds will persist overnight.
Dr. Susan Eirich, Founder and Executive Director of Earthfire Institute, has been invited to speak at the prestigious international Cortona Week 2022 to be held in Pontignano, Italy June 26 - July 3, 2022. Speakers and guests from around the world are selected by the Cortona Friends committee and asked to share insights about emerging themes with a focus on innovative approaches toward solving current global issues. This will be Susan’s third invitation to present at a Cortona Friends event.
Susan’s workshop, “Transformative Experiences in Nature: A Path to a Livable Planet” will emphasize a heart-based element of Reconnection Ecology®, an approach to wildland conservation she has pioneered through her personal experiences and her work as a wildlife biologist and psychologist.
“Many of us have had profound moments of connection with a nonhuman being. Earthfire’s work supports the importance of those experiences, helping us trust them and integrate them into our professional and personal lives; moving us to take action on behalf of all Life,” says Susan.
Founded over 30 years ago by internationally renowned scientist Dr. Pier Luigi Luisi and famed Benedictine monk Brother David Steindel-Rast, the ultimate aim of Cortona Week - according to their website - “is to forge and catalyze a new class of world leaders by opening up the horizon of the participants [graduate students and young leaders] to the values of ecology, ethics, tolerance, internal introspection as well as the actual new frontiers of science, literature, art, economics … where life becomes a system view of interacting parts, and not an addition of single isolated domains.”