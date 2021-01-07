The Blake Chapman Young Eagles Flight Scholarship was created by a group of individuals who wanted to give students in Teton County, ID the opportunity to learn how to fly. This scholarship provides up to $8,500 towards the cost of a Private Pilot Certificate – including instruction, flight time and books. Recipients will incur some fees, as the total cost of obtaining a license is approximately $10,000.
Applicants must be at least 17 years of age by June 1st of the year in which they apply. Students must demonstrate good academic standing, community service/involvement, financial need, and a commitment to becoming a pilot. Participants will need to be available June through the end of August, 4-5 days a week for training.
This year’s Blake Chapman Young Eagles Flight Scholarship application period opens Friday, January 8, 2021. Scholarships are due Monday, February 22, 2021 at 5 PM to the Community Foundation of Teton Valley. Access the scholarship application at www.cftetonvalley.org. For further questions, please call 208-354-0230.