Starting this Monday, April 18, in-person absentee voting is open at the Teton County courthouse for the May 17 primary election.
Within the county, only one primary is contested: the Republican District 3 County Commissioner race. Troy Weston and Pete Moyer are running as Republicans to represent the north end on the Teton Board of County Commissioners. Teton Valley News will be publishing candidate interviews with Weston and Moyer next week.
The other commissioner seat in District 2 (currently held by Mike Whitfield) has one Republican candidate and one Democratic candidate, and the other four offices (treasurer, coroner, clerk, and assessor) are uncontested.
State races are a different story; the Republican ballot has quite a few contested primaries. This year, every statewide office and all 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature are up for election. Next week's TVN will also include more information on those candidates next. Statewide, there are no contested Democratic legislative district primary elections.
All local voters will see two or three tax questions on their primary ballots. Teton County is seeking a two-year $1.3 million road and bridge special levy. The road levy is a critical funding source for the maintenance and improvements of city and county roads. Since 2010 it has been $1 million; in 2020 the county increased it to $1.2 million. This year the county will ask for $1.3 million.
Teton School District 401 is seeking a $4.932 million supplemental levy. Taxpayers have paid a $3.1 million supplemental school every year since 2013. In every department, from transportation to nutrition to paraprofessionals to educators, the district is feeling the crunch of not having enough people to fill positions. The levy will fund salary increases for classified, certified, and administrative staff; insurance costs; and several new positions in the district.
If approved, both of those levies will be in place for two years.
The City of Driggs is seeking an increase in the city lodging tax from 3 percent to 6 percent. The increase is expected to bring in an additional $235,000 per year at current visitation rates (although local lodging sales have been rising rapidly in recent years). The revenue is reserved for infrastructure and facility improvements and maintenance; visitor services, tourism promotion and events; property tax relief; affordable housing; and grants for community projects.
A refresher from Teton County Elections Department on who can request which ballot in the primary election, based on party affiliation:
Voters affiliated with the Democratic Party may vote either the Democratic ballot, or the non-partisan ballot.
Voters affiliated with the Constitution Party may vote either the Constitution ballot, or the Democratic ballot, or the non-partisan ballot.
Voters affiliated with the Libertarian Party may vote either the Libertarian ballot, or the Democratic ballot, or the non-partisan ballot.
Voters affiliated with the Republican Party may vote either the Republican ballot, or the Democratic ballot, or the non-partisan ballot.
Unaffiliated voters may vote either the Democratic ballot, or the non-partisan ballot. Unaffiliated voters may affiliate with the Republican Party in order to vote the Republican ballot.
You must be a registered voter within the Driggs city limits to be eligible to vote on the lodging tax question.
Request a mailed ballot by completing an absentee request form at voteidaho.gov. That last day to request that a ballot be mailed to you is May 6. In-person early voting happens during regular business hours at the county courthouse in Driggs, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The last day to vote early at the courthouse is May 13.
On Election Day, Tuesday, May 17, voters should go to their polling locations to vote, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.:
Precinct 1: Gymnasium at the Tetonia LDS Church, 6181 South Main Street, Tetonia
Precinct 2, 3, 4 & 5: Gymnasium at the Driggs LDS Church, 225 N First Street, Driggs (Park and enter on the east side of the building).
Precinct 6 & 7: Gymnasium Victor LDS Church, 87 East Center Street, Victor
To see all the sample ballots and for more information on voting, visit the Elections page at tetoncountyidaho.gov.