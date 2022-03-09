With the goal of putting more revenue toward affordable housing, Driggs will follow the example set by Victor last November and will ask voters in May to approve a 3 percent increase in the local lodging tax.
As a resort city in Idaho (a city with a population under 10,000 that counts tourism as a significant part of its economy), Driggs is allowed to collect a local option tax to offset the impacts of visitors to the community. Driggs first approved its LOT in 2007, and Victor followed suit in 2009. The cities have an added tax on lodging, drink sales, prepared food, and retail goods. There are currently 19 cities in Idaho that collect local taxes; Tetonia is not one of them.
Before the November election, in which Victor sought an increase from 3 to 6 percent on lodging, the Driggs City Council had discussed the possibility of seeking its own increase so if Victor’s ballot question was successful. It ended up passing with nearly 80 percent approval.
“We didn’t reinvent the wheel and go high. We found a middle ground and really looked at the impact. Hopefully Driggs will follow in line,” Victor Mayor Will Frohlich told the Teton Valley News after the November election.
The topic came up again during a joint meeting between the Driggs council and planning and zoning commission on Feb. 24. During that meeting, which focused on housing, several attendees, particularly council president Jen Calder and planning commissioner Guyon Moseley, pushed for bringing the question to voters in order to exact more revenue from visitors who spend money on hotel rooms and short term rentals.
“At some point you can keep pricing up until you actually get a little open space,” Moseley said about raising the lodging tax. “I encourage you to stretch to cover costs so the city has the proper resources to be able to manage what they need to do.”
On March 1, the Driggs City Council decided to seek a 6 percent tax. The city needs 60 percent voter approval in order for the tax to pass. The increase is expected to bring in an additional $235,000 per year at current visitation rates (although lodging sales have been rising rapidly in recent years).
According to previously adopted language, Driggs is allowed to spend its local option tax revenue on infrastructure and facility improvements and maintenance; visitor services, tourism promotion and events; property tax relief; affordable housing; and grants for community services and projects.
The council still needs to approve the ballot language at its next meeting on March 15.
Voters will see several tax-related questions in the May 17 primary election. The Teton School District 401 is asking for a $4.932 million supplemental levy (up from the $3.1 million that local property owners have paid each year since 2013) and Teton County is asking voters to renew its $1.3 million road and bridge levy.