Who is the creature “shortish and oldish and brownish and mossy”? You know, the one who spoke in a voice that was “sharpish and bossy”? ‘Twas the Lorax who spoke for the trees yet called them his own.
‘Twas the Lorax who pops up from a chopped-down Truffula and angrily demands that a callous businessman, the Once-ler, cease cutting down the trees he’ll use for making his “thneeds” from their soft tufts. First the Once-ler cut only one. As his thneeds sold, he cut them all to fuel both his factory and his greed.
Listen carefully — ‘tis a critical tale about environmental policy, but one that bears a hopeful message: future generations can save the environment by caring for it.
The Lorax, far from being bossy and ineffectual (all the Truffula trees were cut down), understood and was involved in a symbiotic relationship with those trees. He knew Brown Bar-ba-loots played in their shade and ate their fruit. That Humming-Fish hummed while splashing in the ripulous pond protected by their clean shade and roots. That Swomee-Swans sang in the pure air they provided. One by one, he sent those creatures away, knowing they could not survive in a land without (Truffula) trees. After the very last Truffula tree was whacked down, the Lorax “heisted himself and took leave of this place, through a hole in the smog, without leaving a trace. And all that the Lorax left here in this mess was a small pile of rocks, with one word...’UNLESS’.”
Unless what? the Once-ler wondered...
Years passed. A regretful Once-ler finally understood. And when a visitor asks what happened to the Lorax, the Once-ler replies, “But now, now that you’re here, the word of the Lorax seems perfectly clear. UNLESS someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not. SO... Catch!” calls the Once-ler as he lets something fall. “It’s a Truffula Seed. It’s the last one of all! You’re in charge of the last of the Truffula Seeds. And Truffula Trees are what everyone needs. Plant a new Truffula. Treat it with care. Give it clean water. And feed it fresh air. Grow a forest. Protect it from axes that hack. Then the Lorax and all of his friends may come back.”
So be a participant in your ecosystem! Ecosystems are communities of species that are interacting. If you affect one, you affect them all. Protect the trees that are here, and plant one of your own. We’ll have spruce seedlings available to give away as well as showy milkweed starts. The spruces will give you shade and birds a place to nest. The milkweeds will attract and feed the monarch butterflies (it’s all they eat!). It’s important to respect the balance of Nature all around you. Please care “a whole awful lot”. And be part of the balance!
We shall be celebrating at the new Primrose Park, a small stone’s throw from the Teton County building. Come at 10:00 am and plan to stay for activities that include tree planting in the Park, and pruning the shrubs around the Court House. We’ll have extra tools for those who wish to “dig in” and/or have a “cut” in the action!
We are fortunate to have many local non-profit partners join us: the US Forest Service, the Teton Regional Land Trust, Teton Valley Community Recycling (TVCR), Teton Valley Trails and Pathways, Teton Valley Aquatics, and Teton Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation. RAD will also join us, and with TVCR, help sort out questions regarding what can and can’t be recycled in Teton County. the Land Trust will have a bird-feeder building activity, and the Forest Service will have a watershed demonstration. Towards noon, the Tree City of America award will be presented to the Mayor after which there’s a free raffle of locally-donated items, and free lunch for all. We plan to wind up by 1:00 pm.
We hope you care. And come!
And, yes, the Lorax shall be there.
Attributions to Dr. Seuss and The Lorax.