Newly-elected Driggs City Council member Erika Earles announced at the council’s Feb. 1 meeting that she will be stepping down from office because she is moving out of state. Mayor August Christensen will take a new tactic in appointing Earles’s successor.
Earles, a librarian who first served as a council member from 2017 to 2019, won reelection last November in a nail-biting race that included a coin toss and a recount. Unfortunately, she revealed at last week’s meeting, her family was struck by tragedy at the same time. She has decided to relocate to Kansas in order to be closer to loved ones; Feb. 15 will be her final meeting on council.
“It’s been a hard decision,” Earles said. “I’ve loved being here and serving the community at the library and on the city council and I’ll miss it.”
She took the opportunity to make a pointed remark that the move comes “with the added benefit that the local government there has a scientific approach to Covid, so when Omicron came out they did a mask mandate and people wear masks to protect themselves and their community. I think I’ll feel a lot safer there.”
In her two meetings as a council member, Earles has lobbied for the city to reinstate its mask mandate in the face of the Omicron spread. Her fellow councilors have showed little appetite to put another mandate in place, saying that last fall’s order was often ignored and was hard to enforce.
While it is the mayor’s prerogative to appoint Earles’ replacement, Christensen said she wanted to change the process from how it has been. In the past, the Driggs mayor has taken recommendations from the departing councilor to select a new appointee. Christensen said she wanted more input from the entire board and staff. Similar to the process Victor used in early 2020 to replace an outgoing council member, Driggs will solicit applications from interested city residents. A small committee of the mayor, one staff member, and the council president will review the applications with input from Earles and other community members, then select a few candidates to be interviewed.