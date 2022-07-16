Last week Driggs City Council member Scott Stuntz informed the city that he would be stepping down as an elected official because he was relocating out of Teton Valley.
Stuntz, who was elected last November, will be the second council member in six months to leave the city; Erika Earles resigned in February because she too was moving out of state. Miles Knowles was appointed to take her seat.
Currently the manager at Habitat, Stuntz worked at the Teton Valley News from 2013 to 2017 and served as editor for the last year and a half of his tenure at the paper.
When he was campaigning for office, Stuntz told voters that he used to be critical of the city's efforts to address current problems, but once he took a deeper look, his perspective changed. He advocated primarily for more affordable housing projects and for more transparency from the city government; Driggs has taken steps on both of those issues since then, by passing code amendments to incentivize affordable and workforce housing, and by introducing community input sessions at meetings and hosting recordings online.
"Since I'm planning on leaving this community that I've loved deeply for a decade, I believe I should give someone else the opportunity to make the decisions that will affect its future," Stuntz wrote in his resignation letter. "I have great confidence in our mayor and the city council, which has been my pleasure to serve alongside. Thank you to the citizens who elected me, and thank you to the dedicated staff which makes it possible for our city to function."
Mayor August Christensen is responsible for appointing Stuntz's replacement. Similar to February, she intends to conduct interviews with candidates and solicit input from staff and council. Interested residents living within the city limits should complete an application at driggsidaho.org by July 26. See the Driggs City Council page for information on the role, or contact the mayor with questions about the appointment process.
The appointed council member will serve through January of 2024. In the city election in November 2023, all four council members will be up for reelection; it will be the end of the term for Jen Calder and Tristan Taylor, and appointed council members only serve until the next municipal election.