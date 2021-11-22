The City of Driggs is asking for photo submissions of town to incorporate into a new website.
As part of the city's communications and branding overhaul, Lane Valiante of LGV Creative and Inlight Media’s Jansen Gunderson are working on a website that will have an improved user interface (no broken links, fewer pages, searchable documents) as well as a whole new look and feel.
The goal of the site's new aesthetic is to celebrate the local spirit of Driggs, Valiante explained.
"There is so much talent in our valley that I would love to showcase," she said.
That's why she has put out the call for photos of downtown, events, people, restaurants, parks, activities, you name it. Email images to lane@lgvcreative.com by Tuesday, Nov. 30. One photo will be chosen as the website's homepage, and that photographer will receive a $100 prize.
Valiante said she's hoping to get the site online by the new year. It will include an archive of public meetings, agendas, audio or video recordings, and important documents, similar to Victor's and Teton County's websites. The city's current site does not have an archive of agendas, recordings, or meeting documents; only past meeting minutes are available.
To make it easier for the public to interact with the city, many forms and applications on the city’s website will now be digitally fillable and payable within the site.
"We are excited to see the community’s response," Valiante said.