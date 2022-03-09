Idaho Press Club, Hermes Creative and Summit International Awards acknowledge creative, impactful campaign
Driggs-based marketing consultancy The Brandstalk has been recognized by three organizations for creative achievements in a communications campaign. The campaign was executed on behalf of Teton County, Idaho to bring awareness to COVID-19 safety precautions and prevention.
The “Dare to Care” campaign included a variety of print, digital and social media channels, email, radio, original content and signage to educate Teton County residents and visitors. Communications also provided updates on regional pandemic management, case levels and immunization information.
In April, The Hermes Creative Awards recognized The Brandstalk with a Gold Level award in the Strategic Programs/Pandemic Response category and an Honorable Mention in the Print Media-Community Profile category.
In May, the Idaho Press Club recognized The Brandstalk with Second Place in Public Relations; Public Service Campaign category during their state-wide “Best of 2020” competition.
In December, a Summit International Marketing Effectiveness Platinum Award was granted to The Brandstalk in the Coronavirus Communications category.
“I am thrilled to be recognized for this work. It was a privilege to lead the team that produced it,” said Erica Rice, Founder and Owner of The Brandstalk. “The goal of this campaign was to effectively communicate and encourage safe behaviors during the pandemic. While nobody is untouched by this pandemic, results show that a majority of Teton Valley citizens and visitors took – and continue to take – preventive actions. I’m proud that the community considered the effect of their behaviors on others.”
In addition to submitting awards entries, Rice was also submitting applications for Women’s Business Enterprise and Woman-owned Small Business Certifications. Both certifications were awarded in September by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council. WBE Certification gives women-owned firms increased credibility and visibility to large corporations and their contracts. By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.
Rice said, “Certification for both WBE and WOSB can be a lengthy process and is not guaranteed, so I was very relieved when I finally saw my application go from ‘pending’ to ‘approved.’ I did a little dance in my office and then promptly got back to work.” She added, “The work doesn’t end with certification, it’s actually another starting line.”
These certifications will give The Brandstalk a path to expand in operations and the variety of industries the Company serves. Rice is currently developing a plan to leverage certifications and the support that WBENC provides.
About The Brandstalk
In 2015, Erica K. Rice planted The Brandstalk in Driggs, Idaho, providing brand development, marketing strategy and communications services to corporate and non-profit clients. The Brandstalk is a certified Women’s Business Enterprise and Woman-Owned Small Business. For more information, visit www.thebrandstalk.com.