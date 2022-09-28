wastewater cleaning (copy)

The Driggs wastewater treatment plant operator sprays accumulated sludge off a collection rack during a 2021 deep clean. In order to continue funding maintenance and improvements of the sewer and water systems, the city will increase its base and flow rates starting in October.

 TVN File Photo/Julia Tellman

People who are billed for water and wastewater by the City of Driggs will see a 10% increase in their base and flow rates starting on Oct. 1, although Valley Centre accounts will be charged a smaller wastewater lift surcharge.

The city council held a public hearing on Sept. 20 on the fee schedule, since the proposed increases were larger than 5%. No members of the public provided written comment or spoke during the meeting.

