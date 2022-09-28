The Driggs wastewater treatment plant operator sprays accumulated sludge off a collection rack during a 2021 deep clean. In order to continue funding maintenance and improvements of the sewer and water systems, the city will increase its base and flow rates starting in October.
People who are billed for water and wastewater by the City of Driggs will see a 10% increase in their base and flow rates starting on Oct. 1, although Valley Centre accounts will be charged a smaller wastewater lift surcharge.
The city council held a public hearing on Sept. 20 on the fee schedule, since the proposed increases were larger than 5%. No members of the public provided written comment or spoke during the meeting.
The fees were something the council had batted around during budget work sessions this summer. Public works director Jay Mazalewski summed up the discussion by explaining that the city needs its utility fees to cover the cost of operating the water system and wastewater system, future water and sewer projects, and increased wages in his department. The city is not allowed to profit off of fees; rather, the revenue needs to match the services that the city provides.
On a monthly utility bill, the approved base rate increase for wastewater could be anywhere from an extra $4.30 per month to an extra $130 per month, depending on meter size. The water base rate increase is between $3 and $100, depending on meter size. The flow rate per 1,000 gallons will now be $3.17 for wastewater (up from $2.88) and $1.93 for water (up from $1.75).
Driggs does participate in the state’s Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, which offers utility assistance to qualified low income households using federal pass-through funding. People who are struggling to pay their bills can visit capai.org to apply for assistance.
One utility fee saw a big drop; Valley Centre residents and businesses currently pay a $25 surcharge each month for an upgraded lift station. For some unknown reason, that neighborhood flushes an unmanageably high quantity of rags and wipes into the sewer system, which has required the installation of more powerful pumps to handle the improper disposal of materials. However, Mazalewski said, he had dialed in the fee and determined that, based on depreciation of the pumps and maintenance of the lift station, the surcharge should only be $2.
“We’ll have some happy constituents,” council president Jen Calder said about the people of Valley Centre. “That’s a big change.”
The council also approved a new fine for dangerous buildings, based on an ordinance adopted in August that gives the city staff the ability to identify unsafe or dilapidated buildings and lays out a process for mitigating the issue. The fine will add teeth to the ordinance; a property owner could be charged between $100 and $300 a day as long as the violation continues. Learn more about the ordinance at driggsidaho.gov.
The new fees will go into effect at the beginning of the 2023 fiscal year, on Oct. 1.
