With the Department of Health and Welfare deactivating crisis standards of care statewide on Monday, both Driggs and Victor announced on Tuesday the end of their respective mask orders.
The state has been in crisis standards of care, during which hospitals need to ration health care due to too much demand, since mid-September. The decision was made because high Covid numbers across the region were causing overtaxed health care facilities. On Sept. 13, Teton County reinstated its mask mandate and Driggs followed suit on Sept. 20; Victor had already passed its own order in late August.
The cities' last mask orders spanned from July of 2020 to April of 2021. Vaccinations and new variants of the virus changed the Covid landscape this year; by early summer most people who wished to be vaccinated had been, but later in the summer, the delta variant began to cause a renewed rise in cases. As the school year started, masks again became a contested issue, and a split school board decided against requiring them, although principals have at times instituted their own school-wide requirements. More recently young children became eligible for shots.
One county resident, a woman in her 50s, has died of Covid in the past six months, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health's reporting. On Monday, the EIPH dashboard indicated that Teton County had 15 active Covid cases. A large percentage of people across the health district who are currently hospitalized have not been vaccinated.
Driggs Mayor Hyrum Johnson said he continues to encourage vaccination; free booster shots are now available to all eligible adults at Teton Valley Hospital and clinics, Broulim's Pharmacy, the EIPH Driggs office, and Corner Drug.
“At this season of expressing gratitude, I’m grateful that we’ve made such progress, that our hospitals and clinics are now able to manage the influx of patients without the extraordinary measures of crisis standards of care,” Johnson said on Tuesday. “Of course, we encourage everyone to show respect for others and use common sense going forward.”
Johnson noted that while masks are no longer required in the city building and community center, they may continue to be required during public city meetings, depending on current conditions.
Victor Mayor Will Frohlich echoed Johnson's sentiments.
“Deactivation of crisis standards of care is welcome news, but the pandemic is far from being over. I encourage the community to take proper precautions, especially as we enter cold and flu season, so you and members of your family don’t get sick,” Frohlich said. “While I am cautiously optimistic that we have seen the worst of Covid in Idaho, the city’s mask order could be reinstated if cases begin to rise again."