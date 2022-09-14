On Sept. 15, Highpoint Cider in Victor will be hosting local artist and illustrator Cy Whitling’s first art show from 5-9 p.m. The ‘Big Art Party’ will feature Whitling’s unique stylings that take heavy inspiration from the multitude of outdoor pursuits he participates in.

For those that don’t know Cy, his background in the outdoors is extensive as a volunteer for Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue while also organizing grassroots mountain bike events and scholarships. Cy is also a trail runner and, in the winter, an avid backcountry skier/ski blade enthusiast.