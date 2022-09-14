On Sept. 15, Highpoint Cider in Victor will be hosting local artist and illustrator Cy Whitling’s first art show from 5-9 p.m. The ‘Big Art Party’ will feature Whitling’s unique stylings that take heavy inspiration from the multitude of outdoor pursuits he participates in.
For those that don’t know Cy, his background in the outdoors is extensive as a volunteer for Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue while also organizing grassroots mountain bike events and scholarships. Cy is also a trail runner and, in the winter, an avid backcountry skier/ski blade enthusiast.
Whitling documents his outdoor pursuits and the local outdoor community in a very unique, sometimes humorous style. A common theme in his works is poking good-natured fun at outdoor stereotypes while also illustrating more impactful subject matter such as proper backcountry safety and the trials of mountain town life.
He does this through a variety of methods and processes. For more storytelling-oriented works he illustrates large-format comics. To illustrate specific scenes and moments, Cy will go so far as to bring a kit out with him while mountain biking, post up next to a trail, and draw and paint works with riders (literally) flying past him.
“The underlying thing is I consider myself more of an illustrator than an artist. While I spend a lot of my days drawing, it is drawing for clients, not capital ‘A’ art that you would show off,” said Whitling of his identity as an artist.
“You’ll recognize mountains and locations and some people, stuff like that I portrayed because that is what I am doing. It’s a pretty apt reflection of my life,” said Whitling. “This show reflects my passions pretty well and the last six years, as those are the years I have lived in Teton Valley.”
Whitling moved to Teton Valley in 2016, and eventually started creating art professionally for clients such as Mountain Gazette and Explore Big Sky. In his works, Whitling is sure to prioritize a sense of community.
“I was raised to have a strong feeling of responsibility to be an asset to my community. I think I am at my best when I can be giving to a community,” said Whitling.
Giving, whether it is tangible objects or intangible knowledge, is something Whitling is prolific at. Whitling used to give away free stickers to anyone that would physically mail him, but that was something he had to stop just due to the sheer volume of requests.
“I’ve given away like 9,000 stickers in the last five years or something. My goal has always been to brighten people’s day in a way if I can afford to,” said Whitling.
That generosity hits especially hard in Teton Valley, where the tribulations of mountain town life make enjoying art sometimes unrelatable.
“It can be intimidating to go to an art show or a gallery and be like oh, I can’t afford this, I’m living in Teton Valley paying rent, working minimum wage, and whatever. A lot of the people here are trying to survive in a place that’s too expensive, but they are sacrificing to follow their passions and I want to make sure what I do is accessible to those people,” said Whitling.
Those sympathies will extend into the show. Works across all price ranges will be included either in the show or as favors to his audience.
“Free, cheap, and expensive. I am really excited about that, it’s been something I focused on for a long time,” said Whitling. “There will be free stickers and I’ll be giving away some big prints and there will be affordable print packs so I can make sure everybody that wants something can go home with something.”
That accessibility also translates into his art through a unique position in the local art scene.
“I have an end goal of a story that I am trying to tell in a certain way and I think that gives me a different angle than a lot of folks. There are a lot of paintings of unrealistically colored animals and the Tetons at sunset and I don’t need to exist in that space,” said Whitling.
Self-awareness is a highly admirable trait of Whitling’s, which motivated him to seek a unique path amid a glut of artists creating more traditional local art.
“There are a bunch of people who do that really well and I don’t need to compete with them. That is not how I see the world, that is not how I experience the world, so I care more about portraying other things,” said Whitling.
That sentiment conveys Whitling’s ability to create his own space as an individual, which is a large inspiration in his path through life.
He first found that ability through his outdoor pursuits, which he found organically, not by being pushed by his parents or expectations. He hopes others can take note of that.
“I went out and sought skiing and mountain biking when I was a teen. I’m lucky that I had mentors and the privilege to get them and that’s similar with art. I have no formal education, I just wanted to draw stuff. I want to create a safe space for other people who are in a similar situation where it is not a straightforward path for them to get into these things that they are really passionate about,” said Whitling.
Whitling cautioned that it takes a lot of hard work to create that path. With sharp sincerity, he spoke about how being well-rounded and open to doing whatever to make it work can be extremely valuable for anyone chasing their own dream.
“This idea that you can’t pursue whatever your passions are without having an office job that’s in that industry I think is harmful. Trying to live this lifestyle of trying to be an illustrator or an artist, having other skills is valuable while having a good work ethic and having to do things to pay the bills,” said Whitling.
At the end of the day, Whitling is simply grateful to be here and views our community as something that can be enhanced sustainably for everyone.
“I think we have been given a lot, anyone that gets to live here has been given a lot,” said Whitling. “You can try and hold that for yourself and keep others out of it and try and keep it pristine for yourself and be seen as a NIMBY (not in my back yard) and not want people to come, or you can do your best to share that in a sustainable way.”
Riding your bike or taking alternative transportation to the art show at Highpoint will earn you some rewards from Cy at the door. You can find Cy’s work on Instagram (@cywhitling) or his web site http://bemorestoked.com.