Idahoans are encouraged to support Idaho small businesses on Friday, May 21
On May 13, Downtown Driggs Association joined U.S. Senator for Idaho Jim Risch and the Idaho Department of Commerce to relaunch the second annual Support Local Gems initiative, which will serve as an all-day event to support Idaho small businesses as they come off a year of significant challenges.
On Friday, May 21, 2021, Idahoans are invited to Support Local Gems by giving their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants. Idahoans can get involved by shopping at a small business, dining safely at an independent restaurant, purchasing a gift card for a loved one, writing a review online, or simply saying “thank you” to a small business they love.
Additional partners of the Support Local Gems initiative include Governor Brad Little, Senator Mike Crapo, Congressman Mike Simpson, Congressman Russ Fulcher, Association of Idaho Cities, Idaho Association of Counties, Idaho Chamber Alliance, Idaho Retailers Association, Idaho Lodging and Restaurant Association, Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry, and the Boise Metro Chamber.
“Helping to support and strengthen our main street businesses has been, and continues to be a priority at the Downtown Driggs Association. Fostering a thriving downtown depends on residents and visitors alike spending time in town, and shopping local. Help us keep our town small AND vibrant.” encourages Alison Brush from the Downtown Driggs Association.
“Over the last year, Idaho’s independent retailers and restaurants did an exceptional job adapting to the challenges of the pandemic. But even as life begins to return to normal, small businesses still need support,” said US Senator for Idaho, James Risch. “On Friday, May 21st, give your support to the small businesses - the local gems - that power Idaho’s economy and make our communities thrive.”
Background: Last year, Idaho’s small businesses faced unprecedented hardships as they worked to remain viable through the pandemic. In an effort to support them, Senator Jim Risch and the Idaho Department of Commerce launched Support Local Gems to encourage Idahoans to shop and dine locally. On the second annual Support Local Gems initiative, Idahoans are encouraged to once again give their full support to the small businesses – the local gems – that make Idaho a special place to live and grow.
If your organization or small business would like to get involved in the Support Local Gems initiative, visit www.risch.senate.gov.