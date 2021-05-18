Housing Chamber Mixer (1).png

Housing Crisis Discussion

Join the Teton Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Mixer at the Teton Geo Center, downtown Driggs. Expert speakers will share varying perspectives on the housing crisis.

Event: Teton Valley Housing Crisis Update and Discussion, May Chamber Mixer

Date: Tuesday, May 25

Where: Teton Geo Center

Time: 5:30-6:30pm

Speakers:

Betsy Hawkins, Executive Director, Community Resource Center of Teton Valley

Doug Self, Community Development Director at City of Driggs

August Christensen, City of Driggs City Council President

Carol Barker, Chair of Teton County Joint Housing Authority

More from this section