Housing Crisis Discussion
Join the Teton Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Mixer at the Teton Geo Center, downtown Driggs. Expert speakers will share varying perspectives on the housing crisis.
Event: Teton Valley Housing Crisis Update and Discussion, May Chamber Mixer
Date: Tuesday, May 25
Where: Teton Geo Center
Time: 5:30-6:30pm
Speakers:
Betsy Hawkins, Executive Director, Community Resource Center of Teton Valley
Doug Self, Community Development Director at City of Driggs
August Christensen, City of Driggs City Council President
Carol Barker, Chair of Teton County Joint Housing Authority