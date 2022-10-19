Health advisory issued for Henrys Lake

The presence of the cyanobacteria species Microcystis, Dolichospermum, and Aphanizomenon have been detected in Henrys Lake.

 Division of Public Health photo

The Division of Public Health in the Department of Health and Welfare has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in Fremont County.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality tested samples collected along the shoreline of Henrys Lake and confirmed the presence of the cyanobacteria species Microcystis, Dolichospermum, and Aphanizomenon. They all can produce dangerous toxins that can be harmful to people, pets, and livestock. Those with liver or kidney damage are at an increased risk of illness.

