If you have a 5th or 6th grader who loves to ski or snowboard or one who'd like to learn, you'll want to take advantage of the free skiing program offered by the Idaho Ski Areas Association, a.k.a. Ski Idaho.
The Idaho Peak Season Passport lets 5th graders ski or board three days for free at ski resorts throughout the state and offers 6th graders two days free at most mountains. It is open to any child from any state or country -- NOT just Idaho kids.
Complete the application available online at skiidaho.us/passports and pay an $18 processing fee to order a passport for your child. Ski Idaho will email you a passport you can print out prior to hitting the slopes or pull up on your smartphone when you walk up to the ticket window. Your child must have a parent or guardian present to use the passport, and it must be shown at the resort in order to receive the lift ticket.
Participating resorts include:
* Bald Mountain -- skibaldmountain.com
* Bogus Basin -- bogusbasin.org ##
* Brundage -- brundage.com
* Cottonwood Butte -- cottonwoodbutte.org
* Grand Targhee -- grandtarghee.com
* Kelly Canyon -- skikelly.com
* Little Ski Hill -- payettelakesskiclub.org/little-ski-hill
* Lookout Pass -- skilookout.com ##
* Lost Trail -- losttrail.com
* Magic Mountain -- magicmountainresort.com ##
* Pebble Creek -- pebblecreekskiarea.com
* Pomerelle -- pomerelle.com #
* Schweitzer -- schweitzer.com ##
* Silver Mountain -- silvermt.com ##
* Snowhaven -- grangeville.us/snowhaven-ski-and-tubing-hill
* Soldier Mountain -- soldiermountain.com
* Sun Valley -- sunvalley.com ##
* Tamarack -- tamarackidaho.com ##
# 5th grade only
## Blackout dates may apply; visit skiidaho.us/passport-blackout for details
Several ski areas are placing restrictions on the Idaho Peak Season Passport this winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic so visitors to Idaho's busier ski resorts can maintain social-distancing expectations. Some mountains are not allowing kids to use the passport on Saturdays, while others are excluding weekends and holidays. Visit skiidaho.us/passport-blackout for a list of scheduled blackout dates and check with your ski hill for full details.