The Downtown Driggs Association Board of Directors has named Lisa Simmons the new Executive Director of Downtown Driggs Association.
With 20 years of nonprofit experience, Simmons brings her proficiencies to the Executive Director position from a background in art curation and interpretation, youth and adult education, community engagement and event planning, fundraising, and her experience with visitors as a park ranger. She has a deep passion for using the arts to create and enhance a deep connection between community and place.
When Simmons assumes her role on June 20, she will manage all day-to-day operations for DDA, starting with Driggs Summer Arts lineup that includes Downtown Sounds concerts, Shakespeare in the Parks’ Twelfth Night, the Driggs Plein Air Festival, and First Friday Art Walks. She joins staff member, Fallon Ryan, who serves as DDA’s Development and Community Engagement Manager, and an active Board of Directors.
“Lisa brings a wealth of experience to the Executive Director position at a time when our programs and events are growing in popularity and attendance. Her passion for arts and culture is aligned with our mission to foster a vibrant and thriving downtown Driggs,” said board chair Shawn Meisl.
Simmons succeeds Executive Director Alison Brush who has capably steered the organization for the past six years, taking a small nonprofit and growing it sustainably to provide $150,000 in free arts and culture programming annually.
“Alison has been responsible for creating or growing interactive and far-reaching events like Driggs Plein Air Festival, Downtown Sounds, First Friday Art Walks, Shakespeare in the Parks, Snowscapes and Snow Ball. Under her watch, DDA has become a trusted and popular partner working closely with local business owners, the City of Driggs, Driggs Urban Renewal District, TREC and Teton County. We owe her a debt of gratitude,” Meisl added.