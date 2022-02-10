The Teton Valley Fair and Rodeo Royalty are hosting a night out for young ladies and their dads, grandfathers, uncles, and other important father figures with the first annual Boots & Belles Barn Dance on Feb. 26.
The masterminds behind the event are the Teton Valley Fair and Rodeo Royalty committee, made up of Kelsey Smaellie, Michaele Wilcox, and Cheyenne Durbin.
They’re in charge of planning and organizing the fair and rodeo royalty each year, and putting on the pageant for girls and young women from five to 16 years of age. Contestants in the pageant display their horsemanship, give a speech, model western attire, and are interviewed by judges. Winners are named Queen, Junior Queen, Princess, Mini Princess, and Pee Wee Princess based on their ages, and are tasked with making official appearances at the annual fair and at rodeos through the summer.
Smaellie explained that the barn dance idea had been percolating for a few months, as the committee did projects and housekeeping in preparation for the upcoming rodeo season. After receiving approval from the Teton Valley Fair Board, event planning began earlier this year.
“We just loved the idea and felt like there was such a need for an opportunity like this in the community right now,” she said. “We, as a committee, really wanted to curate an event in which we could provide a wholesome atmosphere and experience, where ‘daughters’, could come with influential men in their life to be treated like the princesses that they are!”
The current Rodeo Royalty has been eager to help with the event by assisting in advertising, finding sponsors, and selling tickets. Tickets are $15 per person or $10 for groups of three or more. The event is a fundraiser for the 2022 program and pageant, as well as a springboard for future dances. Sponsors have stepped up to cover the cost and local businesses have donated raffle prizes.
The evening goes from 6 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Teton County Fairgrounds north of Driggs and will include fancy clothes, music from a great DJ, dancing, games, food, raffle prizes, and a photo booth.
Contact any of the valley’s Rodeo Royalty or visit eventbrite.com for tickets, or call (208) 821-4791 for more information.
Smaellie said her two young daughters will definitely be attending the dance with their father and grandfather, and are keeping their dresses a surprise from their dates until the big night.
“We really just wanted to give fathers in this valley, an opportunity outside of the everyday hustle and bustle of life, to connect and make lasting memories with their daughters,” she added. “There is no love quite like the love that a father has for his daughter. It is important for me as a mother, to ensure that my children too are shown how they need to be treated and respected as women. I can’t think of a better person to do that than their dad.”