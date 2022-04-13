GOPR5160-2.jpg (copy)

A angler in a driftboat floats the Teton River west of Driggs looking for a bite. Teton County is in the process of creating a recreation ordinance to govern use on the river.

 TVN File Photo/Connor Shea

On April 27, the Teton County, Idaho Board of County Commissioners will host a public Town Hall meeting to explain new recreational management policies on the Teton River. The meeting will be live at the County courthouse from 6-8 p.m. and available remotely via Zoom. Find the Zoom link at tetoncountyidaho.gov.

County staff will give a presentation describing:

Existing recreational use pressures on the Teton River

Data collection and public outreach process carried out over the last few years

Contents of the new waterways ordinance to be approved this Spring

Future management goals and priorities

Representatives from Idaho Fish and Game will attend to lend their perspective and help answer questions from the public.

Friends of the Teton River will outline their planned educational campaign to promote better public stewardship of the river resource.

After the presentations, there will be a public question-and-answer session. The participation of all river users and stakeholders is encouraged.

If you have questions regarding this event, contact Rob Marin, GIS Manager/Community Projects Coordinator rmarin@co.teton.id.us