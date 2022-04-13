...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL TETON...EASTERN
FREMONT AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES...
At 855 PM MDT, an area of snow was located along a line extending
from 7 miles northwest of Dubois to 6 miles southwest of Idmon to 9
miles northwest of Ashton Reservoir to near Drummond.
Movement was northeast at 15 mph.
Locations impacted include...
Ashton, Idmon, Marysville, Spencer, Drummond, Island Park Village,
Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, Kilgore, Last Chance, Island
Park Reservoir, Ashton Reservoir, Warm River, Small, Sheridan
Reservoir, Harriman State Park, Ashton Hill, Mesa Falls State Park
and Big Springs.
The snow can accumulate at a rate of one half inch per hour or more
in this area of snow. Visibility can suddenly lower to near zero
when entering the area. Be prepared for hazardous driving
conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through
this area of heavy snow.
If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists.
Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to
situations.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.
A angler in a driftboat floats the Teton River west of Driggs looking for a bite. Teton County is in the process of creating a recreation ordinance to govern use on the river.
On April 27, the Teton County, Idaho Board of County Commissioners will host a public Town Hall meeting to explain new recreational management policies on the Teton River. The meeting will be live at the County courthouse from 6-8 p.m. and available remotely via Zoom. Find the Zoom link at tetoncountyidaho.gov.
County staff will give a presentation describing:
Existing recreational use pressures on the Teton River
Data collection and public outreach process carried out over the last few years
Contents of the new waterways ordinance to be approved this Spring
Future management goals and priorities
Representatives from Idaho Fish and Game will attend to lend their perspective and help answer questions from the public.
Friends of the Teton River will outline their planned educational campaign to promote better public stewardship of the river resource.
After the presentations, there will be a public question-and-answer session. The participation of all river users and stakeholders is encouraged.
If you have questions regarding this event, contact Rob Marin, GIS Manager/Community Projects Coordinator rmarin@co.teton.id.us