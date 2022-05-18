On the afternoon of Thursday, May 19, if you happen to be in the north Driggs area, don’t be surprised to see a major mobilization effort that includes helicopters, ambulances, law enforcement, and first responders, with hundreds of elementary school students afoot at the scene. It’s Teton County’s annual disaster preparedness exercise.
The exercise, organized by the county’s emergency management coordinator Greg Adams, gives local agencies an opportunity to practice responding to crises in a controlled environment. Thursday’s event will be the first one held since Covid.
In the past the county has staged incidents including an active shooter at the high school, an earthquake, and a severe weather storm. Adams explained that while crafting the scenarios is a fun challenge, the real point is to practice certain skills.
“The scenario isn’t what we’re testing, it’s the response. The agencies tell me what practices and procedures they need to test or play with and we create a scenario based on that,” Adams said.
This year’s scenario is a multi-vehicle accident with injuries on LeGrand Pierre Avenue, near the intersection with 5th Street, paired with an evacuation of Driggs Elementary School. Participating organizations include the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Teton Valley Health, Teton County Fire & Rescue, Air Idaho Rescue, Teton School District 401, and Teton County Emergency Management.
The exercise will focus on on-scene triage, transport, scene security, and evacuation and reuinification of young students. Community members are asked to stay clear of the area from around 1 to 2:30 p.m. Families at DES have been informed about the event.
“Practicing with all the agencies improves the quality of our response and cooperation,” Adams said. “Afterwards we work on an action report and identify how we can improve. It’s a great learning opportunity every year.”
Anyone who has signed up for the county’s Code Red alert system will also receive a message about the exercise that afternoon. If you wish to receive emergency alerts, sign up at the sheriff’s office website at tetoncountysheriff.com.