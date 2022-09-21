On Sept. 12 the Teton Board of County Commissioners voted to join the Upper Valley Board of Community Guardians to provide legal guardianship to adults in the region who aren’t able to care for themselves and may pose a danger to themselves and the community.

County prosecuting attorney Bailey Smith told the commissioners that she was “beyond ecstatic” to be able to bring a resolution and joint powers agreement to the board, saying it was an issue she had been working on since she took office.