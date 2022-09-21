THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
County helps establish regional board of community guardians
On Sept. 12 the Teton Board of County Commissioners voted to join the Upper Valley Board of Community Guardians to provide legal guardianship to adults in the region who aren’t able to care for themselves and may pose a danger to themselves and the community.
County prosecuting attorney Bailey Smith told the commissioners that she was “beyond ecstatic” to be able to bring a resolution and joint powers agreement to the board, saying it was an issue she had been working on since she took office.
Smith explained that in Idaho, there’s a common pattern present among people who fall through the cracks in the legal system. An older individual who develops dementia begins committing crimes such as unlawful entry or driving under the influence. The person is found unfit to stand trial, but can’t be criminally prosecuted or involuntarily hospitalized under mental health commitment statutes, because dementia doesn’t qualify as a mental health condition in this state.
“The criminal cases will need to be dismissed at some point, which means they will be released from jail, but without a guardian to place them in a secure memory-care facility, they are likely to injure themselves or others by continuing to commit crimes,” Smith said. “It’s a really big issue and I’m very pleased we’ve gotten this resolution and agreement to a place where it can be signed.”
She noted that Teton County sees a couple cases per year that fall into this category, including one person who would benefit from a guardian as soon as possible. “I’m sort of reaching the end of the rope for permissible stalling techniques to keep them safely in custody,” she said.
The Upper Valley Board of Community Guardians has historically been a loose board of volunteers that provided guardianship services to certain wards in the region on an ad-hoc basis. However, it has been under-resourced and underfunded, and Teton County hasn’t been a participating entity and so wasn’t able to establish guardianships for people in need.
The seven-county board is a partnership with Madison, Lemhi, Jefferson, Custer, and Fremont, with Clark County expected to join soon. Teton committed $2,400 for the next fiscal year to support the organization. Smith told the commissioners that there is a significant amount of Medicaid funding available and that the cost could decrease over time as number of wards increases and the board becomes self-sustaining.
The Teton County commissioners will be responsible for appointing at least one volunteer to serve a four-year term on the board.
Board volunteers will meet remotely at least once a month and will be responsible for reviewing applications for potential wards and guardians, and ensuring that the needs of existing wards are being addressed.
No prior experience with guardianship is necessary and training will be provided, but relevant skills and experience are helpful. Anyone who is interested in volunteering should complete a brief application form at tetoncountyidaho.gov and send it to Teton County manager Dan Reyes at dreyes@co.teton.id.us. Community members will also be able to refer a potential ward for consideration.