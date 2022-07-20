After passing a river management ordinance this spring, Teton County is now selling Teton River Recreation Fund vehicle stickers to support future enforcement efforts on the busy waterway.
The process of drafting the river ordinance began over a year ago, as outdoor recreation soared during the pandemic and the county and Idaho Fish & Game began hearing more and more complaints about river and parking lot crowding, trespassing, litter, extended stays at the Rainey Bridge campground, wildlife impacts, loose dogs, and tension between floaters and anglers.
In May, the county commissioners approved the ordinance, which includes a permit system and restrictions on rental/shuttle operations such as Teton River Supply and Wai Mauna SUP Tours (which are visible examples of recreational use, but actually only make up around 10% of users), and limits on private group size, as well as common sense regulations on littering and dog behavior. The rental outfits are collecting $1 per customer to pay into the recreation fund as well.
Next year, community projects coordinator Rob Marin expects the county to hire one or two seasonal river rangers, possibly under the direction of a code enforcement officer. Those positions will be paid for by the recreation fund, until more permanent funding mechanisms are established.
“We recognize the need for enforcement on the ground, or water, next season,” Marin said. “Otherwise the ordinance could quickly slide into irrelevance.”
Friends of the Teton River is undertaking the education and outreach side of the operation. The nonprofit will soon be installing bilingual information signs at the most popular put-ins, with more signage to follow at the quieter access points.
While the county does receive a few thousand dollars per year from state vessel funds, that money mainly goes to boat ramp and vault toilet maintenance.
The river recreation fund sticker is a voluntary purchase modeled off of Teton Valley Trails & Pathways’ trail supporter sticker. Stickers cost $40 for one, $55 for two, or $5 for a one-time float donation and are available to purchase at tetonwater.org/get-out/recreation-map. The stickers are intended to serve two purposes, on top of raising money for the river fund: helping people to become accustomed to the idea of paying to play (the county plans on charging for parking at boat ramps starting in 2024) and letting people show their support for managing recreation, thereby encouraging others to get on the bandwagon.
To oversee continued river planning and management, Teton County has put together a permanent waterways advisory committee, with some of the same people that guided the introduction of the ordinance. The committee includes outfitters, commercial operators, scientists, and representatives from the county, IDFG, and FTR. Joe McFarlane, who works for the Forest Service and has 20 years of recreation management experience, will serve as the committee chair.
The county has already instituted a solution for one continuing complaint; in the past, campers have often stayed at Big Eddy long past the ten-day limit, but this summer for the first time the campground has a host. It’s a serendipitous arrangement, Marin explained: a county public works employee had been commuting from Rigby to Teton Valley for work, but now is able to stay in the valley and receive a stipend for doing so.
A county intern is again collecting data this summer to continue the study of recreational usage of the water.
Marin said that although visitor numbers are slightly down from last year, due to a slow start in June, “there’s plenty of busy season for that to change.” During predictably popular float times, like midafternoon on the 4th of July, the Bates access is still getting so busy that cars are parked up and down the road, a dangerous situation for pedestrians and passersby.
“Plan accordingly,” Marin said. “Go early, go late, or expect to see congestion. People will ultimately have to spread out. I think it’s doable—no one will be excluded from using the river.”