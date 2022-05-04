Progress is being made on Teton County’s long-held desire to operate a public shooting range in Teton Valley, and on May 5 the public is invited to an information session about the process.
The effort began back in 2019, when the county approached the Bureau of Land Management and Idaho Fish & Game about a possible location: a 120-acre parcel of BLM land on Ards Road, southwest of Harrop’s Bridge.
On Thursday, May 5 at 4 p.m., as part of the required Environmental Assessment process, the Upper Snake Field Office of the BLM, the county, and the planning committee coordinating the development of the range will hold an online public meeting. Representatives will give presentations on the land exchange, plans for facility development and management, and how to provide public comments to the BLM, and then will answer questions about the proposed range.
During the April 25 meeting of the Teton Board of County Commissioners, BOCC Chair Cindy Riegel explained that the county’s intention is to remain involved in management of the facility, with a memorandum of understanding with the nonprofit organization. Troy Butzlaff, a retired city manager who moved to the Tetons and was immediately drawn back into civic life, has been involved in shooting range development elsewhere and has taken the lead on the planning committee. “Troy has been a great resource,” Riegel said.
For a link to join the webinar, go to tetoncountyidaho.gov and look under Announcements. A recording will be available online after the meeting.