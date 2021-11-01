After learning that two voters had received incorrect ballots in this election, Teton County is taking additional steps to ensure a fair election.
"On Saturday, October 30, 2021, I was made aware that incorrect ballots had been issued to two voters in Precinct 4/School Zone 4 in Teton County,” said Teton County Clerk Kim Keeley. “Both voters let the County Clerk’s office know and those two voters were issued the correct ballot. However, the possibility remains that in-person absentee voters in Precinct 4/School Zone 4 were unknowingly given the wrong ballot during absentee voting.”
To ensure transparency and public confidence in the integrity of the election, the County Clerk consulted with the Idaho Secretary of State on the proper procedure to follow. All potentially affected ballots have been isolated and will be counted separately to allow proper tracking.
During the ballot tabulation process on Election Night, the County Clerk will be able to determine if there were any improperly issued ballots. If there are improperly issued ballots that total greater than the margin of the election result, then a new election will be held in precinct 4/school zone 4 only. As soon as the results are tabulated on Election Night, the County Clerk will publish them on the County website, the Idaho Secretary of State website, and the County Facebook page.