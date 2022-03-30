On April 20-21, the College of Eastern Idaho will be hosting a Construction Combine at the parking lot of its Driggs outreach center.
The two-day event will not only put tools in the hands of students and young adults, exposing them to valuable skills in the trades but also provide local contractors with the opportunity to recruit help and give back to the community.
CEI’s Director of Early College Programs Mary Stephenson spoke to the value of the Construction Combine for students and adults. No experience is necessary to participate in the event.
“It’s a chance to work alongside a professional in a way that they may not have had the opportunity to. They really get a spark when they realize they might love that thing they hadn’t thought about before,” said Stephenson.
The opportunity for participants to meet and work with contractors is one of the most important takeaways.
“It is great exposure to talk to these professionals who are so excited to teach them those crafts they are very passionate about,” said Stephenson.
Working with contractors will not only provide a safe setting for students to be introduced to new skills but will also give them the confidence to see the bigger picture of teamwork and starting a career.
“Students, that for instance may have never held a circular saw, now they get to do these things in a safe, controlled environment,” said Sneddon. “It helps them understand what they might like to do or what they might not like to do. It’s a really good way for them to try stuff and build confidence, as well as be a part of a team and accomplish something. It’s pretty powerful for the kids.”
The event is a product of partnerships that span nearly the entirety of eastern Idaho. CEI, Idaho State University, and the Idaho National Guard are all involved with the event. Area businesses Ski and Pedal Construction, Valley Lumber and Rental, and potentially Ace Hardware will also contribute to the event. Boise Cascade is also contributing.
Involved contractors will also benefit in multiple ways.
“For the contractors, this is what they do and there is a passion to do this. They have a chance to take a day off and give back, put some things together, and train some potential workers,” said Stephenson.
The two-day event will not only bring a chance for learning but also doing, as participants will end the event by building an 8’x8’ shed.
Day 1 will start with a safety meeting, and participants will then shuffle through various stations that focus on a specific trade. Stations will teach skills in plumbing, electric, roofing, framing, drywall, and flooring.
Day 2 will bring all these skills together when participants will build four sheds that will then be donated or given away. Teton High School is set to receive one as a new ticket booth for football games and athletic events, and the City of Driggs will have the chance at one for the farmer’s market to hold money.
Construction combines are nothing new across the state of Idaho, although this will be the first to take place in Driggs. CEI’s combine last year took place in Idaho Falls.
Sneddon spoke to how CEI is scaling the event not only for Driggs but also its first year here in Teton Valley.
“We didn’t want to go and try to hit a home run the first time because it can get unmanageable and too big. The last thing we want to do is have it be getting dark with sheds still being built,” said Sneddon. “We’re hoping for about 35 kids and 15 contractors. We scaled down the number of students and sheds, and also the number of training stations.”
“We want it to be an easy sell for next year when it’s more established and people know what it is,” said Sneddon.
Interested individuals can sign up by contacting CEI’s Teton Valley outreach center by emailing ccr@cei.edu or by calling 208-535-5386. You can also fill out a registration form online.