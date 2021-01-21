The Community Foundation of Teton Valley is pleased to announce that our annual Competitive Grant Applications will open at 9am on Monday, February 1, 2021 with grant applications due by 5pm on Friday, February 19, 2021. Local nonprofit organizations seeking grant funding for programs or services benefitting Teton Valley are welcome to apply. Eligible nonprofit organizations include 501c3 public charities, local schools, and local government entities.
“We are grateful to Tin Cup Business & Community Challengers and Community Foundation donors who make the Competitive Grant Program possible annually through their generous gifts. Teton Valley would be a much different place without our nonprofit organizations. We are proud to support their compelling work and help further their impact within our community,” said Tim Adams, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley.
The Community Foundation supports a wide variety of proposals, including those seeking to address issues in the arts, environment, social services, education, recreation, animal care and civic arenas. The Community Foundation financially supports local nonprofits with strategic planning, programs, capital projects, equipment purchases, pilot projects, and more. Applicants must demonstrate a community need and granted funds must directly benefit residents of Teton Valley.
For more information and to apply, visit the Community Foundation’s website at www.cftetonvalley.org, call the Foundation office at 208-354-0230, or email the Program Manager, Brian Thysell at bthysell@cftetonvalley.org.