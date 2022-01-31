The Community Foundation of Teton Valley is pleased to announce that our annual Competitive Grant Applications will open at 9am on Monday, January 31, 2022, with grant applications due by noon on Friday, February 18, 2022. The Foundation encourages local nonprofits seeking grant funding for programs or services benefitting Teton Valley to apply. Eligible organizations include 501c3 public charities, local schools, and local government entities.
The Community Foundation generally awards up to $5,000, although the Grant Committee is open to grant requests in excess of $5,000 for exceptional projects or those involving collaboration amongst multiple organizations. All grant awards must demonstrate the applicant’s ability to positively impact a compelling community need.
Tim Adams, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley, reiterates the importance and impact of this program, “Teton Valley would be a much different place without our nonprofit organizations. The Community Foundation is proud to support their compelling work and help further their impact within our community. We are grateful to Tin Cup Business & Community Challengers and Community Foundation donors who make the Competitive Grant Program possible annually through their generous gifts.” Additionally, organizations are encouraged to apply for emergent grants related to the pandemic through the Community Emergency Response Fund.
The Community Foundation supports a wide variety of proposals, including those seeking to address issues in the arts, environment, social services, health, education, recreation, animal care and civic arenas. The Community Foundation financially supports local nonprofits with strategic planning, programs, capital projects, equipment purchases, pilot projects, and more.
For more information and to apply, visit the Community Foundation’s website at www.cftetonvalley.org, call the Foundation office at 208-354-0230, or email Program Manager, Brian Thysell at bthysell@cftetonvalley.org.
About the Community Foundation of Teton Valley
The mission of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley is to elevate lives through the power of generosity. It seeks to achieve its mission by championing the nonprofit community, empowering donors, promoting a culture of giving, and serving as a catalyst in addressing critical community needs. The Community Foundation also hosts the Tin Cup Challenge, an annual fundraiser that has raised over $18.2 million in just 14 years for Teton Valley nonprofits.